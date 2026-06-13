Ireland lose out by 40 runs to Scotland in T20 World Cup opener

Scotland 161-5

Ireland 121

Dave Sihra reports from the Old Trafford Cricket Ground

AFTER A 106-RUN partnership between Kathryn and Sarah Bryce, Ava Canning’s bowling performance gave hope, but three nightmare overs saw Ireland continue their bad run against Scotland.

At Old Trafford Cricket Ground in their opening game of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Ireland did well to restrict Scotland to the total they did after Kathryn and Sarah Bryce had looked to wrestle the game away. But ultimately Gaby Lewis’s side lost their opening Group B game during three horror overs in the middle of their batting chase.

Having won the toss, Ireland almost had the perfect start to their World Cup when Darcy Carter lofted a shot towards Orla Prendergast at long on. However, Prendergast uncharacteristically advanced off the rope and could only watch the ball sail over her head.

The first wicket did eventually arrive in the fifth over when Alice Tector grabbed a smart catch in the deep to dismiss Katherine Fraser off the bowling of Ava Canning. Aimee Maguire then took the next with a yorker that cramped Darcey Carter.

There was a much longer wait for the next wicket however as sisters Kathryn and Sarah

Bryce put on an excellent partnership of 106 from just 64 deliveries with the game drifting away from Ireland and the two piling on the pain.

Indeed, Alana Dalzell dropping Kathryn Bryce who was on just 20 at the time is a moment that may come back to haunt.

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Canning’s two wickets for just two runs in the penultimate over did manage to put on the breaks and kept Scotland from scoring much more in what were excellent batting conditions.

The Irish chase started well with Alana Dalzell hitting a picturesque on-drive for four,

however a remarkable Kathryn Bryce caught and bowled effort soon saw the batter back in the hut.

Gaby Lewis and Amy Hunter looked to steady the ship, but the wicket of Lewis in the eighth over soon dampened Irish hopes.

A nightmare spell then began with the dismissal of Hunter that saw four wickets fall in the space of just three overs to put an end to Ireland’s chances.

Orla Prendergast though remained at the crease and still looked to mount a fightback until she was run out desperately trying to increase the tempo with the required run rate rising.

A win against Scotland was a must if Ireland were to mount a challenge to finish as the

second-placed team in Group B and claim a semi-final spot.

Today’s performance however continues Ireland’s recent form against Scotland in T20

cricket stretching back to their traumatic loss against them in a World Cup qualifier that

denied qualification for the 2024 edition.

Irish vice-captain Orla Prendergast acknowledged that a gap maybe had developed between them and the side ranked two spots below in her post-match press conference:

“They’ve certainly got the better of us in recent times more than we would have liked”.

However, Prendergast praised the efforts of her side in the field: “I thought we bowled really well to keep them to 160 on that pitch, but there’s no getting around that we lost it with the bat”.

Ireland’s next Group B game takes place on Tuesday against hosts England in Southampton at 6.30pm.

Scotland 161-5 (Kathryn Bryce 60, Sarah Bryce 49; A Canning 3-27, A Kelly 1-24)

Ireland 121 (A Hunter 39, O Prendergast 33; Kirstie Gordon 3-16, Katherine Fraser 3-19)

Ireland lost by 40 runs

IRELAND: Gaby Lewis*, Amy Hunter, Alana Dalzell, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell,

Leah Paul, Alice Tector, Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Aimee Maguire.

SCOTLAND: Kathryn Bryce*, Darcey Carter, Katherine Fraser, Sarah Bryce, Ailsa Lister, Kirstie Gordon, Megan McColl, Priyanaz Chatterji, Rachel Slater, Chloe Abel, Gabriella Fontenla.