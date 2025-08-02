Ireland secure 5-try victory over Scotland

Ireland 27

Scotland 21

Stephen Barry reports from Virgin Media Park

IF IRELAND showed some pre-World Cup rust, they soon shook it off to overturn a 14-point deficit in a five-try victory over Scotland in Cork.

First international tries from props Sadhbh McGrath and Niamh O’Dowd, plus Exeter Chiefs debutant Nancy McGillivray, were highlight moments from the six-point success.

After the double sickener of losing back-rowers Erin King and Dorothy Wall for the World Cup, the form of Grace Moore to pocket player-of-the-match honours was most welcome.

Head coach Scott Bemand was also boosted by some returning stars. Captain Sam Monaghan got her first run out in 13 months after an ACL layoff, while Béibhinn Parsons completed her comeback from consecutive leg breaks. For both players, it was their first cap since beating Scotland in April 2024.

With gaps to fill in the pack, Bemand handed debuts to Connacht flankers Ivana Kiripati, from the start, and Ailish Quinn, off the bench.

A series of handling and disciplinary errors meant the opening part of the contest was spent camped in their half.

Vice-captain Amee-Leigh Costigan came up with a tryline penalty to deny the Scots, but the visitors returned for their breakthrough after 15 minutes.

From an Irish line-out, Kiripati knocked on and Lisa Thomson pounced for the touchdown, despite Monaghan’s best efforts. The Trailfinders centre converted her try.

Scotland were hit and miss on their line-outs, but Ireland kept giving them opportunities to reload. Within six minutes, Scotland unleashed a set-piece power play as Lucia Scott sliced through untouched to score. Thomson’s conversion made it 14-0.

A serious injury to Lana Skeldon seemed to take the wind out of their sails.

Ireland were given a second and third chance to launch close-range attacks as Dannah O’Brien’s final pass to Parsons didn’t go to hand. They eventually made it count as 20-year-old Buncrana-born prop McGrath barged over for her first international try. O’Brien’s conversion hit the post.

It was two tries in four minutes when Moore’s break led to a quick-passing move, sparked by Brittany Hogan. Eve Higgins drew the last defender for Méabh Deely to race home. O’Brien nailed the touchline conversion as they trailed 14-12 at half-time.

It took six second-half minutes before Ireland grabbed their first lead. Kiripati was initially held up over the line, but once Scotland kicked the restart out on the full, Ireland were presented with a five-metre line-out. They pressed onto the tryline before O’Brien pulled the ball back to release McGillivray for a memorable debut try. The lead remained at three as O’Brien missed the conversion.

Scottish discipline continued to erode. A deliberate knock-on saw winger Coreen Grant sin-binned as they coughed up 11 consecutive penalties on either side of half-time.

Out of nothing, Scotland got back ahead in their last play with 14 players. Poor defending allowed Emma Orr to sprint through a gap to score. Thomson’s kick made it 21-17.

But Ireland dug deep to edge ahead after 67 minutes. O’Dowd ripped possession out of Scottish hands before the Wexford native found herself at the end of the move to dive over. Enya Breen’s conversion came up short.

They earned a late cushion when Deirbhile Nic a Bháird dashed over from an advancing line-out maul. Breen became the second home kicker to strike the post, but their lead was never threatened.

Ireland face Canada in Belfast next Saturday ahead of their World Cup opener against Japan in Northampton.

Ireland scorers:

Tries: Sadhbh McGrath, Méabh Deely, Nancy McGillivray, Niamh O’Dowd, Deirbhile Nic a Bháird.

Conversions: Dannah O’Brien [1 from 3], Enya Breen [0 from 2].

Scotland scorers:

Tries: Lisa Thomson, Lucia Scott, Emma Orr.

Conversions: Lisa Thomson [3/3].

IRELAND: Méabh Deely; Béibhinn Parsons, Nancy McGillivray, Eve Higgins, Amee-Leigh Costigan; Dannah O’Brien (Enya Breen 59), Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Emily Lane 59); Siobhán McCarthy (Niamh O’Dowd 49), Clíodhna Moloney-MacDonald (Neve Jones 68), Sadhbh McGrath (Linda Djougang 49); Eimear Corri-Fallon, Sam Monaghan (capt) (Fiona Tuite 34); Grace Moore (Deirbhile Nic a Bháird 2-13), Ivana Kiripati (Ailish Quinn 68), Brittany Hogan (Deirbhile Nic a Bháird 59).

SCOTLAND: Chloe Rollie; Coreen Grant (yellow card 51), Emma Orr, Lisa Thomson, Lucia Scott; Hannah Ramsay (Beth Blacklock 56), Caity Mattinson (Leia Brebner-Holden 51) (Evie Wills 70, HIA); Anne Young (Leah Bartlett 40), Lana Skeldon (Elis Martin 31), Elliann Clarke (Molly Poolman 54); Emma Wassell (Adelle Ferrie 64), Rachel Malcolm (capt) (Eva Donaldson 64); Rachel McLachlan, Alex Stewart, Evie Gallagher.

Referee: Clara Munarini (Italy).