'Last-minute decision' expected on fate of Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off

UEFA INTEND TO make a “last-minute decision” on all upcoming club and international fixtures with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak increasingly influencing sporting events across Europe.

Speaking after today’s annual UEFA congress in Amsterdam, General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis insisted they were liaising with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and respective governments on the growing issue.

Last week, upon the advice of the Italian authorities, UEFA ordered the Europa League match between Inter Milan and Ludogorets to be played behind closed doors.

As Switzerland have banned public gatherings of over 1,000 people, all their football fixtures are postponed for at least another three weeks. With cases now reported in Vienna and Prague, the spotlight is shifting towards Ireland’s European Championship play-off in nearby Slovakia.

The semi-final on 26 March is due to be held in Bratislava but the match could be played at am empty Tehelné Pole Stadium.

Another possibility is the fixture being switched to a different country, a risk assessment also likely to be conducted on the other seven play-off semi-finals that day.

Should Ireland progress, they will play either Bosnia Herzegovina or Northern Ireland in the final on 31 March for a place in the finals they will jointly host. Uefa yesterday established a working group to deal with contingencies for fixture postponements.

“We have been working on different scenarios,” explained Theodoridis. “Don’t forget the European finals do not start until June but there are different scenarios for the more urgent matches that are coming in two weeks’ time.

“There are plans for everything. It will be case-by-case and it will be a last-minute decision very close to the date of the matches.”

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin didn’t want to contemplate uncertainty engulfing the first ever multi-city European Championships, starting on 12 June.

“Let’s try to be optimistic and not think about dark scenarios,” pleaded the Slovenian.

“We already have security and political instability concerns from hosting games in 12 countries and now one of those concerns is a virus. We are confident we can deal with it.”

Meanwhile, German Football Federation official Rainer Koch was elected by congress to succeed John Delaney on UEFA’s executive committee.

Delaney’s position on the powerful board, which commanded a €160,000 top-up on his €360,000 salary at the FAI, came under fire following the wave of controversy he attracted last year.

After the former chief executive was placed on gardening leave in April, he left the FAI in September. Although he had been stood down from his UEFA duties from May, it wasn’t until two months ago that he finally vacated that post.

Proceedings will later today move onto the draw for the next UEFA Nations League groups. Mick McCarthy is attending, even though it will be Stephen Kenny in charge of the six matches from September to November.

Ireland will be part of a four-nation group in Pot B. The draw starts at 5pm Irish time.