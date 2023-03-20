What do you think of the new Ireland soccer jersey?

THE FAI HAVE today launched the new Ireland home kit, created by the association’s recently appointed official kit supplier Castore.

It will be worn for the first time on Wednesday night, 22 March, for the men’s team friendly against Latvia at the Aviva Stadium.

The away kit will get its first outing when the Ireland women’s team take on the USA, in St Louis, Missouri on 11 April.

The home kits are now available for pre-order on shop.irelandfootball.ie.

The jersey is described as ‘a sea of emerald green’, with the national colours incorporated on both the sleeve cuffs and on the neckline. The new Ireland crest with the shamrock design, is on the front of the jersey, with Éire detailed on the back.

Speaking about the launch of the jersey, FAI Commercial Director Sean Kavanagh said; “Our supporters are renowned worldwide for the passion they have for our teams and for football. It is very important that they have a jersey which represents this passion and that they are proud to wear and we believe this jersey delivers this.”

Pascal Lafitte, Director of Partnerships at Castore said: “We are very pleased to partner with the FAI and today we are excited to reveal the first home kit. We look forward to seeing the new Ireland range worn both on and off the pitch in this new era for Irish football.”