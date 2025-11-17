TWO CRITICAL TOURNAMENT games for the Ireland U21 and U17 teams are set to be covered by RTÉ tomorrow (Tuesday).
Colin O’Brien’s U17s, fresh from their penalty shootout heroics against Canada in the last round, are in the round of 16 in the World Cup in Qatar where they face Switzerland.
Commentary comes from Cathal Mullaney and Graham Gartland with kick-off at 2.45pm, screened on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player.
Later on, Jim Crawford’s U21 team, who suffered their first defeat of the qualifying campaign to England in Birmingham, have a chance to bounce back when they travel to face Andorra at the Estadi Nacional, Andorra. Commentary will be from Des Curran and Kenny Cunningham with kick-off at 6.30pm. Once again, this will be on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player.
Both games will be hosted in the studio by Joanne Cantwell, with Alan Cawley and Stephen Kelly providing analysis.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ireland underage football sides set for extensive RTÉ coverage
TWO CRITICAL TOURNAMENT games for the Ireland U21 and U17 teams are set to be covered by RTÉ tomorrow (Tuesday).
Colin O’Brien’s U17s, fresh from their penalty shootout heroics against Canada in the last round, are in the round of 16 in the World Cup in Qatar where they face Switzerland.
Commentary comes from Cathal Mullaney and Graham Gartland with kick-off at 2.45pm, screened on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player.
Later on, Jim Crawford’s U21 team, who suffered their first defeat of the qualifying campaign to England in Birmingham, have a chance to bounce back when they travel to face Andorra at the Estadi Nacional, Andorra. Commentary will be from Des Curran and Kenny Cunningham with kick-off at 6.30pm. Once again, this will be on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player.
Both games will be hosted in the studio by Joanne Cantwell, with Alan Cawley and Stephen Kelly providing analysis.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
GOOD FEEL FACTOR Good vibes Ireland Soccer SOCCER COUNTRY