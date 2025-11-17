Ireland underage football sides set for extensive RTÉ coverage

TWO CRITICAL TOURNAMENT games for the Ireland U21 and U17 teams are set to be covered by RTÉ tomorrow (Tuesday).

Colin O’Brien’s U17s, fresh from their penalty shootout heroics against Canada in the last round, are in the round of 16 in the World Cup in Qatar where they face Switzerland.

Commentary comes from Cathal Mullaney and Graham Gartland with kick-off at 2.45pm, screened on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player.

Later on, Jim Crawford’s U21 team, who suffered their first defeat of the qualifying campaign to England in Birmingham, have a chance to bounce back when they travel to face Andorra at the Estadi Nacional, Andorra. Commentary will be from Des Curran and Kenny Cunningham with kick-off at 6.30pm. Once again, this will be on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player.

Both games will be hosted in the studio by Joanne Cantwell, with Alan Cawley and Stephen Kelly providing analysis.