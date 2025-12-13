Ireland fall to South Africa in opening ODI despite promising start

IRELAND WOMEN HAD their moments but couldn’t capitalise as South Africa showed their class in seven-wicket win in the first one-day international of the three-match series.

After winning the toss once more, captain Gaby Lewis had no hesitation in electing to bat. The Irish opening pair settled in for a 45-run opening stand.

Sarah Forbes (42) dominated the partnership with some flashing cover drives and through working the ball behind point regularly, while a more patient-looking Lewis (14) looked like she wanted to bat long.

Just as the pair were beginning to build momentum, Lewis got a ball that pitched on a length and spun past her bat by Sekhukhune and was bowled to her surprise.

Amy Hunter (32) though, was not restrained and immediately pulled a short ball through mid-wicket with intent, and while only a single, it signalled her approach on a slow, low pitch.

Forbes and Hunter put on 48 for the second wicket, but on 93-1, Ireland lost 4-46 and were struggling to stabilise the innings.

Orla Prendergast (28) and Laura Delany (21) got starts, but once more the fall of regular wickets hampered the ability for the Irish batters to establish a launchpad for the final overs.

Rebecca Stokell (39*) finished strongly, but after 47 overs, the Irish side would have been disappointed they hadn’t made more out of the start they had, with 209-7 a total that would need exceptional bowling to defend against a strong South African line-up.

The ever-dangerous Laura Wolvaardt began sprightly, smashing 31 from 24 balls, before Prendergast removed her caught at fist slip by Cara Murray. Wolvaardt thought she had squeezed the ball down into the ground before it flew to Murray, but an umpire review gave her out, much to Wolvaardt’s disgust.

Cruising at 79-1, the South Africans looked comfortable, but then Murray (2-34) stepped up with two wickets in quick succession – Louisa Goodall was caught and bowled by the leg-spinner, whils Tasmin Brits skied a ball to Delany at long off.

At 86-3, a momentum shift seemed to be possible with Irish hopes on the rise, but Sune Luus (66*) and Miane Smit (56*) saw the home side to the win in the 37th over.

South Africa leads the series 1-0 with two to play, the next match being on Tuesday at Gqeberha.

SUMMARY:

South Africa Women v Ireland Women, 1st ODI, East London

Ireland 209-7 (47 overs; S Forbes 42; N Mlaba 3-43)

South Africa 211-3 (36.5 overs; S Luus 66*, M Smit 56*; C Murray 2-34)

South Africa won by 7 wickets