Katie Taylor voted Ireland's most admired athlete for remarkable ninth year in a row

KATIE TAYLOR HAS been named as Ireland’s most admired athlete for the ninth successive year in the Teneo Sport and Sponsorship Index for 2025.

Bray’s iconic world boxing champion earned 14% of the vote in the annual 1,000-person survey, ahead of the Republic of Ireland’s Budapest hero Troy Parrott (10%), Masters champion Rory McIlroy (7%), and Ryder Cup star Shane Lowry (6%).

Bundee Aki, Kellie Harrington, Rachael Blackmore, Caoimhín Kelleher and Seamus Coleman also received votes.

Advertisement

The Republic of Ireland men’s football team were voted Team of the Year for the first time since the Index began, after keeping their World Cup dreams alive in the most dramatic of fashion. They earned 25% of the total vote, ahead of the Irish men’s rugby team (14%) and the Republic of Ireland women’s national team (12%).

Teneo Sport and Sponsorship Index 2025

Troy Parrott’s 95th-minute winner against Hungary is the nation’s Most Memorable Sporting Moment of the year with 37% of the total vote, ahead of Katie Taylor’s victory over Amanda Serrano in their trilogy fight at Madison Square Garden (12%).

Two golfing moments share third place on 10% each: Rory McIlroy’s Grand Slam-clinching putt to win the Masters at Augusta, and Shane Lowry’s celebrations after holing on the 18th at Bethpage Black to retain the Ryder Cup for Europe

In fifth place with 6% was Kate O’Connor embracing her father and coach Michael after winning silver in the heptathlon at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Gaelic games (Gaelic football, Ladies Gaelic football, hurling and camogie) was voted Ireland’s favourite sport for the eighth consecutive year, receiving 21% of the vote.

Soccer (men’s and women’s) rises to 20% and remains Ireland’s second favourite sport, followed by rugby (men’s, women’s and 7s) in third place on 15%.

The TSSI is conducted by Teneo’s Sports Advisory team in conjunction with iReach Insights.