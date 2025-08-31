Hallgrimsson explains why Irish squad are still working without a sports psychologist

WHEN HEIMIR HALLGRIMSSON first arrived to the Ireland job last year, he quickly identified the shattered confidence of his players, saying that, for some, the Irish jersey weighed much too heavily.

He then spoke in November last year of his plans to hire a sports psychologist to work with his squad, which was an admission much less surprising than the fact the highest-profile sports team in the country did not have one. While the former Irish international goalkeeper David Forde performed the role for a part of Stephen Kenny’s reign, he has not been replaced.

Meanwhile, the importance of mental skills and sports psychology in elite sport have never been more obvious to even the most casual of viewers: Gary Keegan’s transformative effect on the Irish men’s rugby team has been well-documented, while Cathal Sheridan earned a shout-out from both All-Ireland men’s winning captains from the steps of the Hogan Stand last month.

A few days after Hallgrimsson spoke of these plans, his team went to Wembley and collapsed after a second-half red card to lose 5-0. “We lost our heads, gave up”, said Hallgrimsson, ashen-faced, after the game. “We are struggling with confidence.”

But as the Irish players assemble today ahead of the start of their World Cup qualifier campaign and the first of Hallgrimsson’s three defining weeks in charge, there is still no sports psychologist on staff.

Hallgrimsson says it’s primarily a matter of budget, and he has instead prioritised the hiring of a new athletic performance coach, Spaniard Pepe Lazaro.

“It’s limited, what we can spend”, said Hallgrimsson. “So I thought this guy [Lazaro] was more important now, for us to reach there [the 2026 World Cup]. And then hopefully in the next one or two camps, we can bring in someone. It’s a trial, always. Do we feel comfortable? Do the players feel comfortable? But I think in that area, we are a little bit behind.”

Lazaro works as a senior strength and conditioning coach at the Aspire Academy in Qatar, where Hallgrimsson first encountered him when the Irish boss was coaching Qatari side Al-Arabi. Hallgrimsson went on to add Lazaro to his staff with Jamaica, and he has now drafted him to work his with Ireland, first joining for the friendly games last June against Senegal and Luxembourg.

Hallgrimsson says Lazaro will work with players on a more individual basis, and will work as a conduit between fitness coaches and physios. He has brought him in this year as Hallgrimsson believes it is important Lazaro establishes a rapport with the players ahead of a World Cup for which the Irish manager is planning to attend.

“Because we are planning on going to the US, and once that happens, then we need to think about fitness”, said Hallgrimsson.

“So he will be really important and that’s why we are introducing him now. So once we go there, the players will already know him, and he’s working more on the individual. If there’s someone that is carrying an injury or gets injured in a finals tournament, he needs to be treated every day to get him as quickly back to fitness.

“The difference at this level is that the players would have their own [sports psychologist], in most cases, at their clubs. That’s always the best, if you have a good relationship with someone all the time. But not everybody has.

“So it’s probably more important at this stage to bring in the bridge from physio to fitness coach. And then, like I said, later on we can bring in a psychologist for those who are not using it at their clubs. Because it’s just becoming more and more important.

“The pressure on social media and all of these things. And then, for some things you don’t like to talk to the coach about, you need someone you can trust.”

Hallgrimsson remains unflinching in front of his team’s ambition. Where some managers hope or strive to qualify for the World Cup, Hallgrimsson is planning on it. With his current contract expiring at the end of this campaign – which would be as early as November if Ireland don’t secure at least a play-off from their qualifier group – he said he has had some discussions about a renewal with the FAI but everything is parked until at least after the forthcoming qualifiers with Hungary and Armenia.

“We’re going to leave that out at least until after this camp”, he said. “But my plan is that I’m in the job until July next year. So that’s just where we’re at at the moment. I’m not worried.

“I’m optimistic, always. I’m a realistic optimist or whatever you call it. But this is the goal. If we don’t reach it, what’s the worst thing that can happen? You can say, ‘Nanny nanny boo boo, you said you’re going to be in the US.’

“But for me, that’s just how you should do it. You should aim high and plan to be there. If you don’t plan to be there, you’re never going to get there anyway.”