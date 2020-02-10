This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 10 February, 2020
Farrell releases 13 players back to provinces as 23-man group heads to Cork for camp

Ireland will host an open session in CIT on Thursday.

By Gavan Casey Monday 10 Feb 2020, 12:39 PM
23 minutes ago 2,012 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5000881
Ronan Kelleher (R) is among the 13 players who will be available for his province this week.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

IRELAND HAVE MADE 13 players available for provincial duty this week, while a trimmed group of 23 will head south for a two-day training camp in Cork.

Ultan Dillane, David Heffernan (Connacht), Max Deegan, Dave Kearney, Ronan Kelleher, Luke McGrath, Will Connors (Leinster), Chris Farrell, Jack O’Donoghue (Munster), Billy Burns, Stuart McCloskey, Jack McGrath and Tom O’Toole (Ulster) have all returned to their respective provinces to get some game time under their belts in what is a Six Nations off-week.

Ireland will host an open training session in Cork Institute of Technology (CIT) on Thursday, and also train alongside the Ireland U20s. Tickets for the session are available on Ticketmaster.

The 13 not involved will seek Pro14 minutes, with Munster hosting the Southern Kings — also in Cork — on Friday night (7:35pm), Leinster welcoming the Cheetahs to Dublin on Saturday (2:30pm), Ulster travelling to the Liberty Stadium to face the Ospreys later that same day (5:15pm), and Connacht squaring off against the Cardiff Blues on Saturday night (7:35pm).

The 23-man squad who will train in Cork is as follows:

Backs: (11)

Will Addison (Enniskillen/Ulster)
Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht)
Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster)
Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster)
John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster)
Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster)
Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster)
Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster)
Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster)
Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster)
Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster)

Forwards: (12)

Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster)
Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster)
Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster)
Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster)
Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster)
Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster)
Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster)
Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster)
James Ryan (UCD/Leinster)
CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster)
Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster)
Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster)

About the author:

Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

