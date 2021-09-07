Three uncapped players included in 28-woman squad for Ireland's Rugby World Cup qualifiers

IRELAND HEAD COACH Adam Griggs has included three uncapped players in his 28-woman squad for Ireland’s upcoming Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe qualifier in Italy.

Ireland Women’s Sevens captain Lucy Mulhall (Leinster) is one of the three fresh faces, as are Wasps’ Sam Monaghan, who has come through the IRFU’s IQ Rugby programme, and Leinster’s Mary Healy whose impressive performances in this year’s interpros have earned her a first call-up.

Munster’s Ciara Griffin will captain the side for the three-game round-robin tournament at Parma’s Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi. Edel McMahon of Wasps returns to the squad having missed this year’s Six Nations with a knee injury.

Ireland face Spain in their opening game next Monday, 13 September (5pm Irish time) before meeting hosts Italy the following Sunday, 19 September (2pm Irish time) and Scotland on Saturday, 25 September (5pm Irish time).

Only one team will book a spot in Group B at next year’s World Cup, while the runner up will have one last chance to qualify in a separate Final Qualification Tournament.

Of his selection, Griggs said: “This was a difficult selection process with the quality we have in the squad. However, we have selected players who have performed consistently well throughout our training camps in the HPC and earned this opportunity.

“It’s an exciting group including a good mix of experienced players who have been involved in big Test matches and understand the detail, preparation and intensity required to win at this level. We are looking forward to heading to Parma and fine-tuning our game for Spain first and foremost.

“While we can only focus on one game at a time, we won’t shy away from the end goal of this being a winner-takes-all tournament for participation at Rugby World Cup 2021. The players and staff are all highly motivated and focused on making sure we are successful as a group.”

Ireland squad for upcoming World Cup Europe qualifier

Backs

Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/Munster), Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/Munster), Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster), Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby), Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster), Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster), Emily Lane (Blackrock College/Munster), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster), Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum/Leinster), Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster), Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Blackrock College/Connacht)

Forwards

Mary Healy (Naas RFC/Leinster), Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Laura Feely (Blackrock College/Connacht), Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/Connacht), Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/Munster)(Captain), Brittany Hogan (DCU/Old Belvedere/Ulster), Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster), Leah Lyons (Harlequins/IQ Rugby), Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster), Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby), Claire Molloy (Wasps/IQ Rugby), Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby), Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby), Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/Leinster), Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster), Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/Munster).

Fixtures (all times in Irish time)