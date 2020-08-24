This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 24 August, 2020
Two new call-ups and several notable absentees as Kenny names his first squad

Michael Obafemi doesn’t make the Republic of Ireland manager’s inaugural squad while Shane Long and James McCarthy return.

By Gavan Casey Monday 24 Aug 2020, 12:37 PM
1 hour ago 16,664 Views 42 Comments
Adam Idah and Jayson Molumby embrace Stephen Kenny after Idah's goal against Luxembourg in an U21s Euro qualifier last year.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

BRIGHTON MIDFIELDER JAYSON Molumby and Norwich striker Adam Idah earned senior international call-ups for the first time as Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny named his first squad ahead of next month’s Nations League fixtures with Bulgaria and Finland.

Shane Long and James McCarthy make their returns to the fold after recent absences, while Tottenham youngster Troy Parrott — who is on loan at Millwall — is also included alongside fellow young forward Aaron Connolly of Brighton.

Parrott and Connolly’s U21 colleague Michael Obafemi is a notable absentee, however: the Southampton striker is left out along with other regular call-ups under Kenny’s predecessor, Mick McCarthy, such as 2019 FAI International Player of the Year nominee Glenn Whelan (Fleetwood Town), Alan Judge (Ipswich Town), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa), Sean Maguire (Preston North End) and Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers).

Byrne’s exclusion means there are no League of Ireland players in Kenny’s inaugural squad.

Sheffield United forward David McGoldrick will be available only for Finland at the Aviva on 6 September, while Kenny’s first game in charge will occur three days prior, on Thursday week, as Ireland face Bulgaria at the Vasil Levski National Stadium in Sofia.

Republic of Ireland squad to face Bulgaria and Finland

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Mark Travers (Bournemouth), Kieran O’Hara (unattached)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolves), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders: James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Harry Arter (Fulham), Jeff Hendrick (unattached), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Robbie Brady (Burnley).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (Sheffield United), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur – on loan at Millwall), Shane Long (Southampton).

Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

