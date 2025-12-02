More Stories
Ireland suffer defeat in Bangladesh series

The trip was important preparation for next year’s T20 World Cup.
1.32pm, 2 Dec 2025

IRELAND HAVE suffered defeat by eight wickets against Bangladesh in the third T20 International of a three-match series in the port city of Chattogram today.

Paul Stirling (38) and Tim Tector (17) got the visitors off to an encouraging start before the latter was bowled by Shoriful Islam, the ball cutting across the right-hander and striking the off stump.

Harry Tector (5) joined Stirling but was out in unfortunate circumstances playing a ball back towards his stumps, and in a lunging effort to kick the ball away, he only toed it onto his stumps.

George Dockrell (19) and Gareth Delany (10) were the only two batters after the fall of Stirling to make double figures, and the Bangladeshi bowlers — particularly the spinners — controlled the game to restrict Ireland to 117 all out.

Bangladesh lost two early wickets but still eased to victory in 13.4 overs.

Craig Young (1-30) and Harry Tector (1-17) grabbed a wicket apiece, but it was not enough for the visitors to avoid defeat.

Bangladesh claimed a 2-1 series victory, in what was a rigorous test for the Irish team as preparations continue for next year’s T20 World Cup.

Ireland 117 (19.5 overs; P Stirling 38; M Rahman 3-11)

Bangladesh 119-2 (13.4 overs; T Hasan 55*; H Tector 1-17)

