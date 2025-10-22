More Stories
Olympic champion Daniel Wiffen. Giorgio Scala/INPHO
Wiffen and Walshe spearhead Ireland's 13-strong European Championships team

The competition takes place in Lublin, Poland, from 2-7 December.
12.11pm, 22 Oct 2025

OLYMPIC CHAMPION DANIEL Wiffen and Olympic finalist Ellen Walshe will spearhead Ireland’s 13-person team at the European Aquatics Championships (25m) from 2-7 December in Lublin, Poland.

Both Wiffen and Walshe medalled at the 2023 equivalent in Romania, with Wiffen claiming three golds — 400m, 800m and 1500m — as well as setting a world record in the 800m Freestyle, while Walshe took bronze in the 400m Individual Medley.

Wiffen underwent surgery in September and has switched his training base to California. Walshe, meanwhile, has been on the World Aquatics World Cup tour, winning a gold, two silvers and a bronze medal as well as setting two new Irish records.

World Aquatics Championships finalist Ellie McCartney, and semi-finalists Evan Bailey, John Shortt and Tom Fannon, have all been selected by Swim Ireland for December’s Europeans.

Olympic bronze medallist Mona McSharry, who matched her Irish record to win World Cup gold in the 50m Breaststroke earlier this week, has opted not to travel.

G32_Nq7WAAAsc2M

Adam Bradley (Mount Kelly), Matthew Hamilton (Plymouth) and Denis O’Brien (National Centre Limerick) — all of whom swam for Ireland at the European Juniors during the summer — will become senior international debutants in Poland. National Centre Ulster’s Rosalie Phelan, meanwhile, will make her full Ireland debut.

National Centre Limerick trio Jack Cassin, Eoin Corby and Cormac Rynn, who all competed at the Worlds in August, complete the Irish team for December.

