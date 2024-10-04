Enya Breen handed captaincy for first time as Ireland make four changes for Canada

SCOTT BEMAND HAS made four changes to his starting team for the Ireland women’s WXV1 meeting with Canada this weekend.

Fresh from stunning New Zealand in their opening game at the tournament, Ireland take on host nation Canada at 11.45pm Irish time on Saturday [Live RugbyPass TV].

Captain Edel McMahon has been ruled out due to a knock, meaning Enya Breen will captain Ireland for the first time.

Eve Higgins, Emily Lane, Clíodhna Moloney and Erin King all come into the starting team.

Advertisement

The Ireland Match Day Squad to face Canada in Saturday's WXV clash in Langley! 🟢#IrishRugby — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) October 3, 2024

Stacey Flood, Eimear Considine and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe start in an unchanged back three, with Higgins joining Breen in the Ireland midfield.

Dannah O’Brien continues at out-half, with Lane named at scrum-half for her first Test start.

Clíodhna Moloney comes in at hooker for her first start since rejoining the set-up during this year’s Six Nations. Niamh O’Dowd and Linda Djoungang start alongside Moloney in the Ireland front row, while Dorothy Wall and Fiona Tuite continue their partnership in the second row.

King starts at blindside flanker having scored two tries off the bench against New Zealand, while Aoife Wafer switches to openside and Brittany Hogan retains her place at number eight.

On the Ireland bench, Neve Jones, Siobhán McCarthy, Andrea Stock, Grace Moore and Deirbhile Nic a Bháird are the forward reinforcements, with Molly Scuffil-McCabe, Nicole Fowley and Aoife Dalton the replacement backs.

“We were really pleased to get our campaign off to a winning start last weekend and there has been a real hunger within the group this week to reset the focus,” Bemand said.

“We want to keep momentum going and be a bit better again this week. Character and performance will keep this moving forward.

“A number of players have earned their opportunity in a green jersey on Saturday having worked hard to compete across the week and it will be a special moment for Enya to lead the team for the first time, supported by our leaders.

“A strong Canada outfit will provide a different challenge for us and we’re looking forward to testing ourselves against one of the best teams in the world.”

Ireland (v Canada):

15. Stacey Flood

14. Eimear Considine

13. Eve Higgins

12. Enya Breen (capt)

11. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe

10. Dannah O’Brien

9. Emily Lane

1. Niamh O’Dowd

2. Clíodhna Moloney

3. Linda Djougang

4. Dorothy Wall

5. Fiona Tuite

6. Erin King

7. Aoife Wafer

8. Brittany Hogan

Replacements: