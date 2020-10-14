BE PART OF THE TEAM

Connolly returns and O'Shea makes his debut for Ireland against Finland

Stephen Kenny has made four changes to the Irish side that drew with Wales on Sunday.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 14 Oct 2020, 3:46 PM
18 minutes ago 1,356 Views 2 Comments
Aaron Connolly in action in last month's home defeat to Finland.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DARA O’SHEA makes his senior international debut in this evening’s Nations League meeting with Finland. 

He replaces Kevin Long, who went off injured midway through the first half of Sunday’s draw with Wales. 

Aaron Connolly returns to the line up, replacing the suspended James McClean, while Sean Maguire and Daryl Horgan start in place of Shane Long and Robbie Brady. 

Jayson Molumby retains his place, along with the experienced crop of Randolph, Doherty, Duffy, Stevens, Hourihane and Hendrick. 

Republic of Ireland: Darren Randolph; Matt Doherty, Shane Duffy, Dara O’Shea, Enda Stevens; Jayson Molumby, Conor Hourihane; Daryl Horgan, Jeff Hendrick, Aaron Connolly; Sean Maguire.
Substitutes: Mark Travers (GK), Caoimhin Kelleher (GK), Kevin Long, Shane Long, Robbie Brady, Jason Knight, Josh Cullen, Ryan Manning, Adam Idah, Ronan Curtis, Cyrus Christie

Ireland are second-from-bottom in their Nations League group, four points behind second-placed Finland and out to avenge last month’s 1-0 defeat in Dublin.

The game kicks off at 5pm Irish time, and is live on Sky Sports Main Event. The broadcasters won’t need to add some fake crowd noise, as the local health authorities are permitting 8,000 home fans into the stadium. 

About the author:

Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

