Connolly returns and O'Shea makes his debut for Ireland against Finland

DARA O’SHEA makes his senior international debut in this evening’s Nations League meeting with Finland.
He replaces Kevin Long, who went off injured midway through the first half of Sunday’s draw with Wales.
Aaron Connolly returns to the line up, replacing the suspended James McClean, while Sean Maguire and Daryl Horgan start in place of Shane Long and Robbie Brady.
Jayson Molumby retains his place, along with the experienced crop of Randolph, Doherty, Duffy, Stevens, Hourihane and Hendrick.
Ireland are second-from-bottom in their Nations League group, four points behind second-placed Finland and out to avenge last month’s 1-0 defeat in Dublin.
The game kicks off at 5pm Irish time, and is live on Sky Sports Main Event. The broadcasters won’t need to add some fake crowd noise, as the local health authorities are permitting 8,000 home fans into the stadium.
