Henderson starts for Ireland against All Blacks as Farrell makes one change

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell has handed Iain Henderson a start in the only change to his XV for Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash with New Zealand [KO 3.15pm, RTÉ], with Tadhg Beirne dropping to the bench.

Ulster captain Henderson made a dynamic impact off the bench during last weekend’s 60-5 win over Japan and Farrell has opted to hand him a start in the second row against the All Blacks as a result.

Beirne, who started alongside James Ryan in the locking department last weekend, has to settle for a place among the replacements this time around.

Otherwise, Farrell has opted for an unchanged team as he looks for his players to carry momentum into Saturday’s tough Test against the visiting Kiwis.

Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, and Tadhg Furlong combine in the front row once again, while Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, and Jack Conan make up the back row.

Jamison Gibson-Park has held off competition from Conor Murray to start in the halfbacks alongside captain Johnny Sexton, while Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose continue in midfield.

The back three of James Lowe, Andrew Conway, and Hugo Keenan was impressive against Japan so they get the chance to start together again this weekend.

On the bench, Rob Herring replaces Dan Sheehan, who made his Test debut last weekend.

Ireland (v New Zealand):

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Andrew Conway

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Bundee Aki

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Iain Henderson

5. James Ryan

6. Caelan Doris

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan

Replacements: