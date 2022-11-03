Sexton captains Ireland and Murray set to win 100th cap against Springboks

CONOR MURRAY WILL win his 100th Ireland cap in Saturday’s Bank of Ireland Nations Series opener against South Africa at the Aviva Stadium.

Murray is one of five players retained from the last game between the two sides in 2017.

The others are Tadhg Furlong, Robbie Henshaw, Peter O’Mahony and Johnny Sexton, who captains Ireland. Sexton will become the country’s fifth most capped player of all-time as he wins his 109th cap.

Wings Mack Hansen and Robert Baloucoune will win their seventh and third caps respectively.

Ireland (v South Africa)

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Robert Baloucoune

13. Garry Ringrose

12.Robbie Henshaw

11. Mack Hansen

10. Johnny Sexton

9. Conor Murray

Autumn Series

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Tadhg Beirne

5. James Ryan

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring

17. Cian Healy

18. Finlay Bealham

19. Kieran Treadwell

20. Jack Conan

21. Jamison Gibson Park

22. Joey Carbery

23. Stuart McCloskey