Sexton captains Ireland and Murray set to win 100th cap against Springboks

Andy Farrell has named his 23 man squad for Saturday’s game.

28 minutes ago 4,230 Views 8 Comments
James Ryan, Jonathan Sexton and Conor Murray all start.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CONOR MURRAY WILL win his 100th Ireland cap in Saturday’s Bank of Ireland Nations Series opener against South Africa at the Aviva Stadium.

Murray is one of five players retained from the last game between the two sides in 2017.

The others are Tadhg Furlong, Robbie Henshaw, Peter O’Mahony and Johnny Sexton, who captains Ireland. Sexton will become the country’s fifth most capped player of all-time as he wins his 109th cap.

Wings Mack Hansen and Robert Baloucoune will win their seventh and third caps respectively.

Ireland (v South Africa)

15. Hugo Keenan
14. Robert Baloucoune 
13. Garry Ringrose 
12.Robbie Henshaw 
11. Mack Hansen
10. Johnny Sexton 
9. Conor Murray 

1. Andrew Porter 
2. Dan Sheehan
3. Tadhg Furlong 
4. Tadhg Beirne
5. James Ryan
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring
17. Cian Healy
18. Finlay Bealham 
19. Kieran Treadwell 
20. Jack Conan 
21. Jamison Gibson Park
22. Joey Carbery 
23. Stuart McCloskey

