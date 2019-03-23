Coleman and Doherty picked to start as Mick McCarthy names Ireland team to face Gibraltar

Doherty will play in midfield for Ireland.

THE IRELAND TEAM that will face Gibraltar has been announced, with Mick McCarthy preparing to take charge of his first game as national team boss in 17 years.

There are few surprises as both Seamus Coleman and Matt Doherty are named to start — the Everton skipper alongside Shane Duffy, Richard Keogh and Enda Stevens at the back.

In midfield, Jeff Hendrick partners Conor Hourihane in the middle of the park with James McClean on the left and Doherty named on the right. Sean Maguire partners David McGoldrick up front, with Darren Randolph between the sticks.

Kick-off for this afternoon’s game is at 5pm at Victoria Stadium.

IRELAND TEAM: Darren Randolph, Seamus Coleman, Shane Duffy, Richard Keogh, Enda Stevens; Matt Doherty, Jeff Hendrick, Conor Hourihane, James McClean; Sean Maguire, David McGoldrick.

Substitutes: Keiren Westwood, Mark Travers, Glenn Whelan, Robbie Brady, Jack Byrne, Aiden O’Brien, John Egan, James Collins, Alan Judge, Josh Cullen, Shane Long, Harry Arter.

