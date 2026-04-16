Leinster winger among three changes as Ireland prepare for historic Six Nations tie in Galway

SCOTT BEMAND HAS made three changes to the Ireland side that will take on Italy in a historic Six Nations tie at Connacht’s Dexcom Stadium this Saturday (Kick-off 5.40pm).

This will be the first women’s Six Nations game held at the Galway venue after the old Sportsground previously hosted a women’s game in 2006 when Ireland played Canada.

After losing out to World Cup champions England last weekend, Leinster winger Robyn O’Connor comes into the starting team for her Ireland debut.

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Nancy McGillivray replaces Eve Higgins in midfield to partner up with Aoife Dalton while Ruth Campbell slots in at second row alongside Fiona Tuite in place of Dorothy Wall.

Our line up for Galway. pic.twitter.com/0l7C2nqPRY — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) April 16, 2026

Ireland XV v Italy

15. Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(25)

14. Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)(32)

13. Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(29)

12. Nancy McGillivray (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby)(4)

11. Robyn O’Connor (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)*

10. Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(31)

9. Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(21)

1. Ellena Perry (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby)(5)

2. Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs)(50)

3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(53)

4. Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(13)

5. Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(21)

6. Brittany Hogan (Sale Sharks)(39)

7. Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(8)(captain)

8. Aoife Wafer (Harlequins)(17)

Replacements:

16. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury)(42)

17. Niamh O’Dowd (Gloucester-Hartpury)(21)

18. Sadhbh McGrath (Cooke RFC/Ulster)(19)

19. Dorothy Wall (Exeter Chiefs)(38)

20. Sam Monaghan (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby)(27)

21. Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(1)

22. Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(33)

23. Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC/Connacht)(15).

* denotes uncapped