Ireland to play first Test in four years on Bangladesh tour

IRELAND WILL PLAY their first Test match in nearly four years as part of a first full tour of Bangladesh in March-April, a top cricket official said today.

Ireland will play three one-day internationals, three Twenty20 internationals and one Test on 4-8 April in Dhaka.

It will be a first meeting between the two teams in a Test.

Ireland have played only three Test matches, the last of which was in July 2019.

“Ireland’s visit to Bangladesh is another exciting event in our home season after the series against India and England,” said Bangladesh Cricket Board chief executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury.

The tour begins in Sylhet with three one-day internationals on 18, 20 and 23 March .

Chittagong will host the three T20s on 27, 29 and 31 March .

Ireland’s only previous visit to Bangladesh for a bilateral series came in 2008 when they played a three-match ODI series in Dhaka.

Meanwhile, the one-day international decider between Zimbabwe and Ireland in Harare today was abandoned due to rain, declared a no-result and the series drawn 1-1.

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine won the toss, opted to bat and his side made 55-1 in 13 overs when play was halted, never to resume.

The home team won a rain-affected first match by three wickets and lost the second by 46 runs. Zimbabwe won the preceding Twenty20 series 2-1.

– © AFP 2023