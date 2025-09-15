Ireland U17s win international tournament in Italy

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland women’s U17 team have won an international football tournament in Gradisca D’Isonzo, Italy.

A huge well done to our WU17’s on winning the Female Football Tournament in Italy, beating the hosts 1-0 👏



The future’s bright! 🌟



📷 Gerry Scully pic.twitter.com/YBHW8DmNvo — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) September 14, 2025

James Scott’s side beat Italy 1-0 yesterday at the Stadio Gino Colaussi to reign supreme.

Kassie McLoughlin’s 60th-minute goal proved the winner against the host natiom.

The Shamrock Rovers striker expertly turned home Halle Harcourt’s squared ball, after the Women’s Premier Division’s youngest goalscorer ran onto a deep free-kick:

Kassie McLoughlin scores to put our WU17s in front!



60’ | 0-1 pic.twitter.com/R9vmqM4CSb — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) September 14, 2025

Athlone Town’s Emma Mooney and Keelin Comiskey of Rovers lifted the trophy together as captains.

Ireland previously defeated Slovenia (4-0) and North Macedonia (6-0) at the tournament, as they warm up for next month’s Uefa European Championship qualifiers against Belgium, France and Germany.

IRELAND: Lucy Doyle Farrington; Lara Dallaghan, Amelia Fahey, Keelin Comiskey, Ava Hallinan; Emma Mooney, Tess Finn (Alex Devoy 43); Halle Harcourt (Ciara Milton 71), Sophie Byrne, Hailey Twomey; Kassie McLoughlin (Ellen Goggin 71).