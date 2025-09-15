Advertisement
Ireland U17 women's manager James Scott (file photo). Presseye/Brian Little/INPHO
Ireland U17s win international tournament in Italy

Shamrock Rovers striker Kassie McLoughlin scored the decisive goal against the hosts.
12.24pm, 15 Sep 2025

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland women’s U17 team have won an international football tournament in Gradisca D’Isonzo, Italy.

James Scott’s side beat Italy 1-0 yesterday at the Stadio Gino Colaussi to reign supreme.

Kassie McLoughlin’s 60th-minute goal proved the winner against the host natiom.

The Shamrock Rovers striker expertly turned home Halle Harcourt’s squared ball, after the Women’s Premier Division’s youngest goalscorer ran onto a deep free-kick:

Athlone Town’s Emma Mooney and Keelin Comiskey of Rovers lifted the trophy together as captains.

Ireland previously defeated Slovenia (4-0) and North Macedonia (6-0) at the tournament, as they warm up for next month’s Uefa European Championship qualifiers against Belgium, France and Germany.

IRELAND: Lucy Doyle Farrington; Lara Dallaghan, Amelia Fahey, Keelin Comiskey, Ava Hallinan; Emma Mooney, Tess Finn (Alex Devoy 43); Halle Harcourt (Ciara Milton 71), Sophie Byrne, Hailey Twomey; Kassie McLoughlin (Ellen Goggin 71).

