Ireland U17s win international tournament in Italy
THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland women’s U17 team have won an international football tournament in Gradisca D’Isonzo, Italy.
James Scott’s side beat Italy 1-0 yesterday at the Stadio Gino Colaussi to reign supreme.
Kassie McLoughlin’s 60th-minute goal proved the winner against the host natiom.
The Shamrock Rovers striker expertly turned home Halle Harcourt’s squared ball, after the Women’s Premier Division’s youngest goalscorer ran onto a deep free-kick:
Athlone Town’s Emma Mooney and Keelin Comiskey of Rovers lifted the trophy together as captains.
Ireland previously defeated Slovenia (4-0) and North Macedonia (6-0) at the tournament, as they warm up for next month’s Uefa European Championship qualifiers against Belgium, France and Germany.
IRELAND: Lucy Doyle Farrington; Lara Dallaghan, Amelia Fahey, Keelin Comiskey, Ava Hallinan; Emma Mooney, Tess Finn (Alex Devoy 43); Halle Harcourt (Ciara Milton 71), Sophie Byrne, Hailey Twomey; Kassie McLoughlin (Ellen Goggin 71).
