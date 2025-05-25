The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ireland U17s discover World Cup group opponents
IRELAND U17S today discovered their group opponents at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.
Colin O’Brien’s side will face Panama (5 November), Uzbekistan (8 November) and Paraguay (11 November) in Group J, with venues and kick-off times yet to be confirmed.
At this level, it is Ireland’s debut appearance at the tournament, which will have 48 teams for the first time.
The top two teams from every group, along with the eight best third-place sides, will advance to the round of 32.
Last March, Ireland qualified for the World Cup after being the best runners-up for Euros qualification, while narrowly missing out on reaching the latter tournament.
The team will prepare for Qatar ’25 by playing three games in Croatia next month against Norway, Türkiye and the hosts.
The World Cup takes place between 3 and 27 November.
