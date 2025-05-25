Advertisement
Ireland U17s coach Colin O'Brien (file pic). Nikola Kristic/INPHO
FreePot Luck

Ireland U17s discover World Cup group opponents

Colin O’Brien’s side have been paired with Paraguay, Uzbekistan and Panama.
9.04pm, 25 May 2025

IRELAND U17S today discovered their group opponents at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Colin O’Brien’s side will face Panama (5 November), Uzbekistan (8 November) and Paraguay (11 November) in Group J, with venues and kick-off times yet to be confirmed.

At this level, it is Ireland’s debut appearance at the tournament, which will have 48 teams for the first time.

The top two teams from every group, along with the eight best third-place sides, will advance to the round of 32.

Last March, Ireland qualified for the World Cup after being the best runners-up for Euros qualification, while narrowly missing out on reaching the latter tournament.

The team will prepare for Qatar ’25 by playing three games in Croatia next month against Norway, Türkiye and the hosts.

The World Cup takes place between 3 and 27 November.

