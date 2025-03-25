Ireland U17s secure historic World Cup qualification

IRELAND U17S have secured their place at the 2025 World Cup in Qatar.

It is the first time the men’s national team have reached the tournament at U17 level — the women’s side achieved the feat in 2010.

Colin O’Brien’s squad also narrowly missed on qualification for the U17 Euros.

A 5-0 win over Iceland meant they finished second in their group, a point behind Belgium, who beat them in the opening fixture.

Benfica’s Jaden Umeh, whose brother Franco was with the Ireland U21 squad in Pinatar this week, scored twice, adding to the brace he registered in the 2-0 win over hosts Poland at the weekend.

Billy Canny (St Patrick’s Athletic), Finn Sherlock (Hoffenheim) and Charles Akinrintoyo (Shamrock Rovers) were also on target in the comprehensive win.

The Belgians’ 2-2 draw with Poland earlier today meant they pipped Ireland to the top spot and Euros qualification.

The Boys in Green were then made to wait as their World Cup qualification was dependent on the outcome of later games.

Ultimately, six points were enough to secure O’Brien’s side a place at the Qatar tournament, as they finished among the four best runners-up out of the seven qualifying groups in League A.

The 48-team tournament will take place later this year between 3 and 27 November.

Ireland: Moloney, Canny, McDonagh, Leonard, Sherlock, McDonnell (Akinrintayo, 58’), Finneran (C), McMahon-Brown (McAteer, 82’), Martos (Ozhianvuna, 73’), Umeh (Brody, 81’), Hayes (Solanke, 81’)

Iceland: Ingvason, Ketilsson, Asgeirsson, Arnarsson (C), Samuelsson (Egill Orri Arnarsson, 46’), Andresson (Kristjansson, 46’), Gudmundsson, Sævarsson (Dadasoon, 46’), Gunnarsson (Johannsson, 63’), Gurung, Gudjonsson (Halldorsson, 63’)

Referee: Danilo Nikolic (Serbia)

UEFA European U17 Championship Elite Round Results

Wednesday, March 19 | Belgium 1-0 Ireland

Saturday, March 22 | Poland 0-2 Ireland

Tuesday, March 25 | Ireland 5-0 Iceland

Ireland Men’s Under-17 Squad

Goalkeepers: George Moloney (Southampton), Alex Noonan (Shamrock Rovers).

Defenders: Billy Canny (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Vincent Leonard (Dundalk), Oisin McDonagh (Venezia), Finn Sherlock (Hoffenheim), Ade Solanke (FC Lorient).

Midfielders: Rory Finneran (Newcastle United), Billy Hayes (St Patrick’s Athletic), Ramon Martos (UD Almeria), Gavin McAteer (Finn Harps), Kian McMahon Brown (Burnley), Grady McDonnell (Club Brugge), Oskar Skoubo Keely (Bohemians).

Forwards: Charles Akinrintayo (Shamrock Rovers), Brody Lee (Shamrock Rovers), Billy O’Neill (Bray Wanderers), Victor Ozhianvuna (Shamrock Rovers), Cillian Tollett (Galway United), Jaden Umeh (Benfica).