Ireland make one change for U20 Six Nations showdown against England

IRELAND U20 HEAD Coach Andrew Browne has made one change to the team that will take on England in the Six Nations at The Recreation Ground in Bath (Kick-off 7.45pm).

After last week’s victory over Italy, Billy Hayes comes in for Dylan McNeice and will start in the back row alongside Josh Neill and Diarmaid O’Connell. Sean Walsh has been included among the replacements.

Noah Byrne, Derry Moloney and Daniel Ryan have been named to start again in an unchanged back three.

James O’Leary and Rob Carney will partner up at midfield while Christopher Barrett slots in again at scrum-half alongside Tom Wood at 10.

Max Doyle, Lee Fitzpatrick and captain Sami Bishti make up the front row, as Joe Finn and Donnacha McGuire pack down in the second row.

Virgin Media Two and the BBC iPlayer will provide live coverage of the game.

Ireland U20 XV v England

15. Noah Byrne (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

14. Derry Moloney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

13. Rob Carney (Cashel RFC/Munster)

12. James O’Leary (UCC/Munster)

11. Daniel Ryan (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

10. Tom Wood (Garryowen FC/Munster)

9. Christopher Barrett (UCC RFC/Munster)

1. Max Doyle (UCD RFC/Leinster)

2. Lee Fitzpatrick (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

3. Sami Bishti (UCD RFC/Leinster)(captain)

4. Joe Finn (Garryowen FC/Munster)

5. Donnacha McGuire (UCD RFC/Leinster)

6. Josh Neill (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

7. Billy Hayes (Garryowen FC/Munster)

8. Diarmaid O’Connell (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

Replacements:

16. Rian Handley (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

17. Christian Foley (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

18. Blake McClean (Instonians RFC/Ulster)

19. Sean Walsh (MU Barnhall RFC/Leinster)

20. Ben Blaney (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)

21. James O’Dwyer (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

22. Charlie O’Shea (UCC RFC/Munster)

23. Johnny O’Sullivan (Dublin University FC/Leinster).