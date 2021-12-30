Ireland U20s overturn half-time deficit to beat Munster Development XV

Ethan Coughlan is tackled by Daniel Okeke. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

Munster Development XV 13-21 Ireland U20

THE IRELAND U20s continued their Six Nations preparations by running in three tries in a hard-fought win against a Munster Development XV today at Musgrave Park.

Richie Murphy’s side, who host Wales in their championship opener at the Cork venue on Friday 4 February, had to overturn a six-point half-time deficit in difficult conditions on Leeside this afternoon.

With strong winds and heavy rain exerting a significant impact, there was more than half an hour on the clock when the deadlock was finally broken by a Reuben Crothers try – converted by Charlie Tector – that put the Ireland U20s ahead.

However, the Munster response was impressive as tries from Adam Maher and Dylan Murphy gave them the lead. From challenging positions, Tony Butler couldn’t convert either score but he did land a penalty that left his side 13-7 to the good at the break.

Ireland U20s regained the upper hand when a Fionn Gibbons try was converted by Tector. The Lansdowne out-half added the extras again after Lorcan McLoughlin crashed over for a late try that capped the win.

Munster Development XV: Conor Phillips (Young Munster); Henry Buttimer (Rockwell), Darragh French (UCC), Daniel Squires (UCC), George Coomber (UCC); Tony Butler (Garryowen), Adam Maher (Young Munster); Kieran Ryan (Shannon), Dylan Murphy (Garryowen), Darragh McCarthy (Garryowen); John Forde (Cork Con), Fearghail O’Donoghue (Cashel); Jack Kelleher (UCC – captain), Jack O’Sullivan (UCC), Daniel Okeke (Shannon).

Replacements: Luke McAuliffe (Cork Con), Mark Donnelly (Garryowen), James French (UCC), Diarmuid Dennehy (Shannon/Bruff), Ruadhann Quinn (Crescent College), Jack Oliver (Garryowen), Jeff Williams (Bandon Grammar), Alan Flannery (Shannon).

Ireland U20: Patrick Campbell (Young Munster/Munster); Chay Mullins (Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby), Fionn Gibbons (UCD/Leinster), Daniel Hawkshaw (Belvedere College/Leinster), Callum O’Reilly (Dublin University/Leinster); Charlie Tector (Lansdowne/Leinster), Ethan Coughlan (Shannon/Munster); Oisin Michel (Lansdowne/Leinster), Josh Hanlon (Ballynahinch/Ulster), Rory McGuire (UCD/Leinster); Mark Morrissey (UCD/Leinster), Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD/Leinster); Conor Moloney (Young Munster/Munster), Reuben Crothers (Ballynahinch/Ulster – captain), James Culhane (UCD/Leinster).

Replacements: Howard Noonan (Temple Carrig School/Leinster), Joe Mawhinney (Ballymena Academy/Ulster), JJ Hession (Lansdowne/Leinster), Fionn McWey (CC Roscrea/Leinster), Lorcan McLoughlin (Queen’s University Belfast/Ulster), Michael Moloney (UCD/Leinster), Ross Taylor (Armagh/Ulster), Dylan O’Grady (UCD/Leinster).