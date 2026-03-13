Ireland U20s make two changes for Scotland clash

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andrew Browne has made two changes to his team for Sunday’s U20s Six Nations clash with Scotland at Virgin Media Park [KO 3.15pm, RTÉ 2].

Both changes come in the pack, as hooker Duinn Maguire joins the front row and Donnacha McGuire comes into the second row.

Our Ireland U20s team for Sunday's clash with Scotland. pic.twitter.com/mB00CgtG9I — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 13, 2026

Advertisement

Following last weekend’s 48-33 win over Wales, Ireland go into the final round second in the table, five points off leaders France, and chasing a Triple Crown.

An unchanged backline sees Noah Byrne continues at fullback, with Derry Moloney and Daniel Ryan on the wings.

Rob Carney partners James O’Leary in midfield, while Tom Wood continues at out-half with Christopher Barrett at scrum-half.

Maguire joins the front row alongside props Max Doyle and captain Sami Bishti.

Joe Finn continues at lock, partnered by McGuire, as Josh Neill, Ben Blaney and Diarmaid O’Connell are named in an unchanged back row.

On the bench, Lee Fitzpatrick, Christian Foley, Luke Murtagh, Dylan McNeice, Billy Hayes, James O’Dwyer, Charlie O’Shea and Johnny O’Sullivan are the replacements available to Browne.

Ireland U20s:

15. Noah Byrne (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

14. Derry Moloney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

13. Rob Carney (Cashel RFC/Munster)

12. James O’Leary (UCC/Munster)

11. Daniel Ryan (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

10. Tom Wood (Garryowen FC/Munster)

9. Christopher Barrett (UCC RFC/Munster)

1. Max Doyle (UCD RFC/Leinster)

2. Duinn Maguire (UCD RFC/Leinster)

3. Sami Bishti (UCD RFC/Leinster)(captain)

4. Joe Finn (Garryowen FC/Munster)

5. Donnacha McGuire (UCD RFC/Leinster)

6. Josh Neill (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

7. Ben Blaney (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)

8. Diarmaid O’Connell (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

Replacements: