Jaden Umeh and Adam Brennan among new call-ups in Ireland U21 squad

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND men’s U21 head coach Jim Crawford has awarded first-time call-ups to four players ahead of the upcoming Euro qualifiers against Moldova and Kazakhstan.

Jaden Umeh (Benfica), Adam Brennan (Shamrock Rovers), Aaron Ochoa-Moloney (Malaga) and Sean Patton (Reading) are included in the U21 squad for the first time.

Mason Melia is a notable absentee as he continues his comeback from injury after joining Tottenham Hotspur on a League of Ireland record transfer, while Hibernian’s Owen Elding remains out of contention until mid-April as he awaits his citizenship.

Crawford will be without his captain James Abankwah following his senior call-up this morning, while Sam Curtis, Gabriel Otegbayo, Leon Ayinde and Cory O’Sullivan all return to the 23-man squad.

Ireland U21s welcome Moldova to Tallaght Stadium next Thursday at 5.15pm – before Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side face Czechia in their World Cup playoff – and they travel to Kazakhstan for another crucial qualifier on Tuesday, 31 March.

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Ireland men’s under-21 squad

Goalkeepers: Noah Jauny (Stade Reims), Aaron Maguire (Hampton & Richmond Borough, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Conor Walsh (Shelbourne).

Defenders: Sam Curtis (Chesterfield), Cathal McCarthy (Hull City), Conor McManus (Brentford), Alex Murphy (Newcastle United), Cory O’Sullivan (Shamrock Rovers), David Okagbue (Peterborough United), Gabriel Otegbayo (Sheffield Wednesday).

Midfielders: Romeo Akachukwu (Colchester United, on loan from Southampton), Jacob Devaney (St Mirren, on loan from Manchester United), Darius Lipsiuc (Solihull Moors, on loan from Stoke City), Jack Moorhouse (Manchester United), Jamie Mullins (Wycombe Wanderers), Aaron Ochoa Moloney (Malaga).

Forwards: Leon Ayinde (Ipswich Town), Adam Brennan (Shamrock Rovers), Trent Kone Doherty (Molde), Tommy Lonergan (Waterford), Michael Noonan (Shamrock Rovers), Sean Patton (Reading), Jaden Umeh (Benfica).

Uefa European Under-21 Championship Qualifiers – Group D

Thursday, 26 March: Ireland MU21 v Moldova MU21, Tallaght Stadium, KO 17:15 (Live on Virgin Media, tickets available on Ticketmaster.)

Tuesday, 31 March: Kazakhstan MU21 v Ireland MU21, Turkestan Arena, KO 15:00 (Local 20:00).