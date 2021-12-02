Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ireland U21 assistant boss Alan Reynolds appointed to Derry City role

Reynolds is making a return to the club where he previously served as assistant to Stephen Kenny.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 2 Dec 2021, 1:10 PM
Alan Reynolds has been a member of the Ireland U21 coaching staff under Jim Crawford since July 2020.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

DERRY CITY HAVE announced the appointment of Alan Reynolds as their new assistant manager.

The Waterford native will work under boss Ruaidhri Higgins following the departure of Raff Cretaro, who has stepped away from the backroom staff due to family commitments.

For Reynolds, it marks a return to the club where he served as assistant to current Ireland senior manager Stephen Kenny in 2008. 

“Alan is a fantastic coach and it is important for me to have someone of his quality and experience here,” said Higgins, who has already made significant additions to his playing squad for 2022 by signing Brian Maher, Shane McEleney, Will Patching, Michael Duffy and Patrick McEleney.

“He knows the league inside out and will have the trust of the players, which is key. He’s been here before, which always helps as well, and he will bring plenty of ideas and energy to the club.

“We are comfortable with where we are in our preparations for the new season and are looking forward to getting going again in the coming weeks.”

Since leaving his role as Waterford boss in June 2020, Reynolds has had spells as assistant manager at Dundalk and Shelbourne. The 47-year-old has also been assisting Ireland U21 manager Jim Crawford since July of last year.

Read next:

