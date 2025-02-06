The draw was made in Nyon, Switzerland, this morning and fixtures will be confirmed in due course. The group games are due to take place between next month and October 2026, with the play-off round scheduled for next November. Albania and Serbia will host finals tournament in June 2027.
Ireland U21s to face Lee Carsley's England in Euro 2027 qualifiers
THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland under-21s have been pitted against Lee Carsley’s England in their Euro 2027 qualifying group.
Jim Crawford’s side will also face Slovakia, Moldova, Kazakhstan and Andorra in Group D as they target qualification for a first-ever European Championships.
The draw was made in Nyon, Switzerland, this morning and fixtures will be confirmed in due course. The group games are due to take place between next month and October 2026, with the play-off round scheduled for next November. Albania and Serbia will host finals tournament in June 2027.
Ireland’s young guns have fallen agonisingly short in the last two campaigns, despite achieving a record points tally of 19.
They made history in contesting the play-offs in 2023, but bowed out after a penalty shootout defeat to Isreal. Last year, Ireland finished third in their group on goal difference, behind Italy and Norway.
Crawford signed a signed a contract extension with the FAI last month, having taken charge in April 2020. He has guided Ireland to an all-time high U21 Uefa ranking of 16th, a rise of 14 places since his appointment.
He will now come up against his former Ireland U21 teammate Carsley, who led England to U21 Euros success in 2023. Carsley also served as England senior interim head coach last year, overseeing two wins over Ireland in the Nations League.
