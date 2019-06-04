This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
All of the Ireland U21 goals from yesterday's 4-1 win against China

Zack Elbouzedi, Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah (2) got Ireland off to a winning start.

By Niall Kelly Tuesday 4 Jun 2019, 10:03 AM
1 hour ago 1,606 Views 2 Comments
STEPHEN KENNY’S IRELAND U21s started the Toulon Tournament in emphatic fashion with a 4-1 win over China on Monday.

Waterford’s Zack Elbouzedi opened the scoring inside just 33 seconds before Brighton’s Aaron Connolly put Ireland two up.

Norwich City teen Adam Idah added two second-half penalties to round out a comfortable win ahead of Thursday’s meeting with Mexico.

Watch all of Ireland’s goals here:

