All of the Ireland U21 goals from yesterday's 4-1 win against China

STEPHEN KENNY’S IRELAND U21s started the Toulon Tournament in emphatic fashion with a 4-1 win over China on Monday.

Waterford’s Zack Elbouzedi opened the scoring inside just 33 seconds before Brighton’s Aaron Connolly put Ireland two up.

Norwich City teen Adam Idah added two second-half penalties to round out a comfortable win ahead of Thursday’s meeting with Mexico.

Watch all of Ireland’s goals here:

GOALS | China🇨🇳 1-4 #IRLU21🇮🇪



Enjoy all of the goals from the 4-1 win over China in our opening game of the @TournoiMRevello tournament! 🔥🔥🔥🔥



What a fantastic and memorable day for the players! #COYBIG 🙌 pic.twitter.com/u1oCyLRCmx — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) June 4, 2019

