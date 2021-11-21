Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ireland U21 international Noss makes Bundesliga debut

The midfielder came off the bench in Borussia Mönchengladbach’s 4-0 win over Furth.

By Paul Fennessy Sunday 21 Nov 2021, 5:26 PM
17 minutes ago 647 Views 1 Comment
Conor Noss is an Ireland U21 international.
IT’S BEEN a memorable few days for Conor Noss.

Having earlier this week helped Ireland U21s to a last-gasp win over Sweden, on Saturday he came off the bench in Borussia Mönchengladbach’s 4-0 victory over Furth.

The Dusseldorf-born attacking midfielder qualifies to play for Ireland through his Donaghmede-born mother.

He appeared in the 89th minute yesterday, replacing Manu Koné.

It was a relatively comfortable day for Mönchengladbach. Goals from Jonas Hofmann, Florian Neuhaus and Alassane Pléa saw them into a 3-0 first-half lead before Hofmann added another just before the hour mark.

The result leaves the club ninth in the table at the time of writing.

Noss, who has been on the club’s books since the age of eight, was rewarded for his progress in July, signing a new three-year contract.

He has made the matchday squad a couple of times previously and at the time of the contract signing, Max Eberl, Mönchengladbach’s sporting director, said: “We back him to make the step-up to first-team football and are delighted to keep another homegrown product at the club long-term.”

The 20-year-old has lined out for Ireland at U19 and U21 levels and is highly thought of in Irish underage circles.

Noss has featured in five out of six matches of the Irish U21 side’s current qualifying campaign, starting the match against Italy earlier this month, and appearing off the bench in every other game apart from Montenegro away.

There have been suggestions in the past that his long-term international future is uncertain, but sources within the FAI have been impressed with the player’s attitude and commitment, and very much see him as a potential future senior Ireland international.

Previously three Irish players have featured in the Bundesliga — Noel Campbell (Fortuna Köln), Alan Clarke (Blau-Weiss 90 Berlin) and ex-Ireland U21 international Patrick Kohlmann (Borussia Dortmund).

In addition, Irish women’s international Claire O’Riordan currently plays for Frauen-Bundesliga side MSV Duisburg.

