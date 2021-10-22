Ireland U21 international scores brace to secure 3 points for the Students

UCD 2

Treaty United 1

Seán O’Connor reports from the UCD Bowl

A LIAM Kerrigan brace sealed three points for UCD in a potential dress rehearsal for next month’s promotion play-offs.

Dean George equalised for Treaty early in the second half and enjoyed their best spell of the night soon after. Collins and George went close for the visitors before Kerrigan’s second of the night proved to be the difference, as UCD remained third.

Both sides each secured top-five finishes last week. UCD overcame Cork City 1-0 last Friday, as Colm Whelan became UCD’s highest league scorer in a single season on 19 goals. A Kieran Hanlon equaliser against Athlone Town the same day earned the Limerick side a play-off spot also.

UCD started the evening on the front foot. Sam Todd almost opened the scoring on eight minutes, but his header was well saved by Tadhg Ryan.

The Students took the lead just minutes later. Todd’s terrific long pass found Kerrigan, who took the ball down beautifully before firing past Ryan.

Former Ireland underage international Joel Coustrain forced a good save from Lorcan Healy midway through the half.

The hosts put the pressure on once again. Ryan was equal to Sean Brennan’s driving effort before captain Jack Keaney saw his header smack the crossbar. William Armshaw had the last chance of the first half, but his low effort was routine for Healy.

After appearing under the cosh for much of the opening period, the visitors started the second superbly. Callum McNamara’s brilliant through ball found George, who fired into the bottom corner to equalise for Treaty.

Both sides threatened thereafter. Collin shot just wide before Whelan’s curling effort was well saved by Ryan.

The Students then went ahead in controversial circumstances with 15 minutes remaining. McNamara’s crunching tackle in midfield looked textbook, but a free was awarded to UCD. Seconds later, Kerrigan flicked the ball into Ryan’s net.

The hosts defended strongly in the closing stages and saw out their 13th win of the season, while Treaty remain in fourth place.

UCD: Lorcan Healy; Evan Osam, Sam Todd, Harvey O’Brien, Eoin Farrell; Adam Verdon (Evan Caffrey 63’), Jack Keaney (c), Paul Doyle (Adam Lennon 63’), Sean Brennan (Harry McEvoy 89’); Colm Whelan, Liam Kerrigan.

Treaty United: Tadhg Ryan; Marc Ludden (c), Anthony O’Donnell, Charlie Fleming; Mark Walsh, Callum McNamara (Sean Oybio 82′), Joel Coustrain (Bryan Murphy 63’),

Joe Collins (Matt Keane 82’), William Armshaw; Sean Guerins, Dean George (Stephen Christopher 63’).

Referee: Gavin Colfer

First Division result tonight:

Galway 1-0 Bray