Advertisement
More Stories
Sean Grehan in action for Bohemians. Tom Maher/INPHO
FreeSean Grehan

Ireland U21 defender signs for newly-crowned League Two champions Doncaster

Elsewhere Ireland’s Robert Hennessy has been appointed as referee for the Euro U19 final this Thursday.
9.31pm, 24 Jun 2025

IRELAND U21 DEFENDER Sean Grehan has signed for League One side Doncaster Rovers.

Grehan has joined from Crystal Palace for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

He enjoyed a loan spell this year with Bohemians, making 18 appearances and scoring three times for the lcub where he emerged through the youth ranks, before signing for Crystal Palace in August 2022.

Dublin-born Grehan has won eight caps for the Ireland U21s, including captaining them in the friendly against Croatia earlier this month.

Doncaster Rovers will compete at League One next season after winning the League Two title in the most recent campaign.

“I’ve been talking with the gaffer for the last couple of weeks and ever since I heard of the interest I was dying to come here,” Grehan said. “Seeing how well the club did last year was great and I’m just buzzing to get going.

“I think it’s the right move for me now. I’ve had a few loan spells and I just want to somewhere, settle in and play games.

“I think it’ll be great coming and playing here in League One. I’m delighted to be here.”

Elsewhere Ireland’s Robert Hennessy has been appointed as referee for the Euro U19 final this Thursday where Spain face the Netherlands in Bucharest.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie