With the help of a Man United legend, Ireland U21 starlet Wright enjoying new lease of life

TYREIK WRIGHT was less than a year old when Mark Hughes pulled the curtain down on a distinguished playing career just a few months shy of 39 in July 2002.

The Wales legend had spells at Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Barcelona among others, but his career will be best remembered for 163 goals in 467 appearances over two stints at Manchester United.

Hughes won two Premier League titles, three FA Cups and a Uefa Cup Winners’ Cup among other trophies during that period with the Red Devils, in addition to featuring four times in the PFA First Division Team of the Year.

However, Wright is naturally too young to remember the former star in his pomp.

“I don’t,” he says. “But I have watched some highlights of him. I wouldn’t say I looked him up, but I watched videos of him on TikTok and stuff. I saw a few goals.”

And what was the verdict?

“He seemed a decent player, to be fair,” Wright smiles.

The 58-year-old has since gone on to have a career in management, with Blackburn, QPR, Man City and Stoke among the teams he has overseen.

Earlier this year, Hughes ended an absence of more than three years from coaching with a surprise move to League Two club Bradford City — a considerable step down from his previous job managing Southampton in the Premier League.

Yet there have been encouraging signs of late — having guided the Bantams to a 14th-place finish last season, they are fifth in the table at the time of writing.

Ireland U21 winger Wright, meanwhile, made the loan move from Aston Villa to Bradford on Deadline Day.

“To be honest, I was just hoping to get on loan at the very start of pre-season and obviously the weeks dragged on,” he says.

“I wouldn’t say I was worried about not getting a loan because there were a few options but I waited it out until I had the right option for me and what I felt like I was best for me. It just came on the last day — I was absolutely over the moon that it came.”

It is now the 20-year-old’s third season playing in League Two. He previously spent time at Walsall, Salford and Colchester.

His latest stint has begun encouragingly. Two substitute appearances have been followed by 90 minutes and a goal amid the 3-0 win over Stevenage on Saturday.

“It’s been good, of all the loans I have had, I’d say I am enjoying this one the most — I have only been there a month but I can’t complain, really.

“The gaffer has been tremendous with me and I am looking forward to the rest of the season.

“I didn’t realise how big the club was until I signed there but it has a huge history, the stadium and the fans are unbelievable, I am loving it so far.

“Up in Bradford, it’s football crazy, really. Even the fans, I just love the fans, 17,000 at home [the other day], I’ve never experienced that before and I just love it, it feels like a family environment.

“Last season, I wasn’t really sure myself. I think I lost myself a bit when I was at Salford. But this season I’m more sure of myself. I know what I want and I’m ready to go and get it.”

Wright’s contract at Villa is up at the end of this season, so the current campaign is set to be one of the most important of his career.

“I have been trying to get my stats up the last year, it hasn’t gone my way but this season… I still have ambitions to play for Aston Villa in the Premier League, I only have a season remaining there so I don’t have time to waste, I need to get my stats up and [the weekend goal] was a massive confidence booster, going into the international break.

“If I am performing the way I performed at the weekend, I don’t see why [I can't make it at Villa]. I have always aimed the highest and I don’t see why I can’t get into the Villa first team and try to impress them.

“I’m disappointed not to [sign a new contract at Villa] before going on loan. But I’m not surprised because, you know, my last season was a bit of a write-off for me because I didn’t perform that well, to be honest.

“But this season is a new season and I’m more positive about it. So yeah, we’ll just see what happens.”

Saturday’s game, though, took its toll, with Wright not yet fully accustomed to playing 90 minutes regularly in League Two this season.

“I was knackered after the game. To be honest, I was looking over to the bench after 80 minutes. I was shattered after, but I’m feeling good coming into the camp.”

The prospect of playing under Hughes, a figure who has already achieved so much in the game, was ultimately a big factor in Wright opting to join Bradford.

“He has me straight away into the group, giving me game time, he’s a Manchester United legend and I grew up supporting Manchester United. It was a no-brainer for me to go to Bradford and work under him, he has worked at the highest level so to work under him is a pleasure.

“The manager played a huge part, he has managed at the highest level, managed some quality players — for me it was a no-brainer, and the football that they play as well, it suited me the most, I was delighted that they were interested in me.

“You can’t really ask for much more [from Hughes] to be honest. You know every player wants to feel free when they’re playing and just have the confidence of the manager.

That’s what I feel like I have at Bradford, I couldn’t thank him enough really.”

And what sort of advice or feedback has Hughes offered him?

“He just says: ‘Go out there and enjoy yourself.’ When I am playing, I don’t feel any pressure on me, he says go out and express yourself and that’s what I try to do.

“My main aim would be to get my stats up, get Bradford promoted, that’s the ambition of the club, then just see what the end of the season holds for me.”

Qualification for a major tournament would certainly be a boost to Wright’s CV. In the coming days, the youngster will be aiming to help Ireland U21s beat Israel over two legs and secure a first-ever qualification for a major tournament, starting with their encounter at Tallaght Stadium this Friday (kick-off: 7pm).

“It’s massively important, we have a huge talent [pool] of players, everyone is ready for the first leg of the two legs, we’re just looking forward to it and we will give it everything.

“Pulling on the green jersey, making history for the 21s would mean the world to me, everyone here as well, that’s what we are looking to do and hopefully we can do it.”