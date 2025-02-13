Ireland U21s to face Scotland and Hungary in Spanish friendlies next month

THE FIXTURE LIST for Ireland U21s’ European Championship qualifiers have been confirmed following last week’s draw.

Jim Crawford’s side were pulled out alongside England, Slovakia, Kazakhstan, Moldova and Andorra in Group D as they seek to reach the 2027 Euros in Albania & Serbia.

Ireland will play four friendlies before travelling to Moldova for their first competitive game of the year in September.

In the upcoming international window, Ireland meet Scotland on Friday, 21 March and Hungary on Monday, 24 March, with both games taking place at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia, Spain.

Details of two further friendlies in June will be confirmed at a later date.

Ireland will then visit Moldova in their group opener on Thursday, 4 September before returning home to host Andorra on Tuesday, 9 September.

They’ll play only one qualifier in October as they welcome Slovakia on Friday, 10 October. Round 4, then, will see Ireland make the trip to three-time European Champions England on Friday, 14 November before travelling on to play Andorra away on Tuesday, 18 November.

Ireland’s first game of 2026 will be at home to Moldova on Thursday, 26 March. Five days later, on Tuesday, 31 March, they’ll face Kazakhstan away.

The home strait in qualifying will see Ireland play three games in 12 days. Slovakia (A) on Friday, 25 September, Kazakhstan (H) on Tuesday, 29 September and England (H) in the final group game for Crawford’s side on Tuesday, 6 October.

All venues and kick-off times will be announced in due course.

Republic of Ireland U21 friendlies (kick-off in Irish time)

Friday, 21 March: Ireland v Scotland, Pinatar Arena, San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain, 7pm

Monday, 24 March: Ireland v Hungary, Pinatar Arena, San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain, KO 7pm

Republic of Ireland U21 Euro qualifiers (kick-off in Irish time)

Thursday, 4 September, 2025: Moldova v Ireland

Tuesday, 9 September, 2025: Ireland v Andorra

Friday, 10 October, 2025: Ireland v Slovakia

Friday, 14 November, 2025: England v Ireland

Tuesday, 18 November, 2025: Andorra v Ireland

Thursday, 26 March 2026: Ireland v Moldova

Tuesday, 31 March, 2026: Kazakhstan v Ireland

Friday, 25 September, 2026: Slovakia v Ireland

Tuesday, 29 September, 2026: Ireland v Kazakhstan

Tuesday, 6 October, 2026: Ireland v England