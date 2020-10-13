BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 13 October 2020
Ireland U21s name strong starting XI as Smallbone handed debut

Southampton striker Michael Obafemi starts up front as Jim Crawford’s side face into a massive qualifier against Italy in Pisa.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 13 Oct 2020, 3:33 PM
Michael Obafemi and Claud Adjapong of Italy when the sides met in Tallaght last year.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Michael Obafemi and Claud Adjapong of Italy when the sides met in Tallaght last year.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

IRELAND U21 MANAGER Jim Crawford has named his starting line-up for this afternoon’s Uefa European Championship qualifier away to Italy. 

Despite several players recently making the step up to senior level, the Group 1 leaders are still able to field a strong team. 

Southampton attacking midfielder Will Smallbone makes his international debut at this level, while club mate Michael Obafemi starts up front. 

Manchester City’s Gavin Bazunu, who is on loan at Rochdale, is in goal, while captain Conor Masterson will be partnered by Stoke City defender Nathan Collins at centre-half. 

Dundalk’s Darragh Leahy and Lee O’Connor of Celtic (on loan at Tranmere Rovers) occupy the full-back positions. 

West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry is alongside Peterborough United’s Jack Taylor, while Connor Ronan of Wolves (on loan at Grasshoppers) and Lincoln City winger Zack Elbouzedi join Smallbone behind Obafemi. 

The Italy team were hit by a string of Covid-19 cases over the past week and have looked to their U20s to fulfill the fixture. 

Kick-off in Pisa is 4pm Irish time and you will be able to follow the game in our minute-by-minute liveblog. 

