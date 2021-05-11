Ireland U21s to play three summer friendlies during Spanish training camp

Jonathan Afolabi and Conor Noss pictured during the Ireland U21 side's win against Wales in March.

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland U21 squad will convene for a training camp in Spain at the end of the month, which will feature a series of friendlies.

The camp will help manager Jim Crawford to prepare his side for the new European Championship qualifying campaign that begins against Bosnia & Herzegovina on 3 September.

In three behind-closed-doors fixtures at the Dama de Noche Football Centre in Marbella, Ireland will take on their U21 counterparts from Switzerland and Denmark, as well as Australia’s Olympic team.

“We were determined to get a number of games in the June international window for the players to have the best possible preparation for our qualifiers. It is excellent news that this has been confirmed,” said Crawford.

“All three teams present exciting and challenging opposition to our team, and myself and the staff can’t wait to get back with the players to test ourselves against this standard of opposition.

“I saw how the Toulon Tournament in 2019 gave a lot of the players involved in the U21s a platform for their club form and the confidence to go play at this level.

“Having these games in Marbella gives us an opportunity to give a talented group match minutes and a chance to come together over 10 days, work hard, work on our style of play and get ready for September.”