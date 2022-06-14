17-year-old Evan Ferguson leads line for Ireland U21s as they bid for Euro history

TEENAGER EVAN FERGUSON will lead the line for the Ireland U21s against Italy as they bid for automatic qualification to the European Championships later this afternoon.

The 17-year-old Brighton and Hove Albion star, who last season earned a taste of first-team action in the Premier League and FA Cup, is one of three changes for manager Jim Crawford following the 3-1 win over Montenegro which went some way to ensuring at least a play-off spot.

But with top spot still on the table should Ireland win in Ascoli, defender Joel Bagan and midfielder Gavin Kilkenny have also been recalled to the starting XI.

JJ Kayode drops out for Ferguson while Conor Noss and Tayo Adaramola are replaced by Kilkenny and Bagan, respectively.

Advertisement

Ireland XI to play Italy (Kick-off 4.30pm, RTÉ 2): Maher; O’Connor, McGuinness, Cashin, Bagan; Smallbone, Coventry (capt), Kilkenny, Wright; Ferguson, Kerrigan.