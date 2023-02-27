Ireland underage international's delight after breaking Championship goal duck

IRELAND UNDERAGE international Tom Cannon is enjoying life in the Championship after netting his first goal since joining Preston on loan in January at the weekend.

The 20-year-old forward is highly regarded in underage circles and made two Premier League appearances for Everton this season before dropping down a level last month.

Saturday’s 2-1 win over was Cannon’s eighth appearance in all competitions for the Lilywhites, with the youngster producing a clinical finish for what turned out to be the winning goal.

He is one of several Irish players on the books at the side who are currently 12th in the Championship, along with Troy Parrott, Robbie Brady, Alan Browne, Greg Cunningham, and Irish-eligible Liam Delap. And it was very much a day of mixed fortunes from that perspective, with Cunningham scoring an own goal and Brady sent off in the dying moments after coming on as an 80th-minute substitute, while club captain Browne’s incisive through ball set up the winning goal.

Cannon has competition up front with both Parrott and Delap among the players also vying for a place in attack, but rewarded manager Ryan Lowe’s faith with his contribution at the weekend.

“I do yeah,” Cannon told LancsLive, when asked if he had learned a lot from playing regularly in the second tier.

“It has only been what, seven or eight games? It has maybe been tough in a couple of the games, but to get the win [versus Wigan] was great. Hopefully, this is the start of a good week. For him to trust me and believe in me to start is good. I really am [enjoying myself] — it’s class. I get on well with the gaffer, to be honest. We chat normally — it’s not like anything is forced and even with the other staff, they are all great and have been great with me since I have been here.”

Cannon also had words of encouragement for two players who he could potentially be playing up front with at international as well as club level in future.

“With the likes of Liam, Troy, and Ched [Evans], they are all very good players and so to be starting every game is nice. When Troy is in the team and he plays deep, it allows me to play on the shoulder more — which is what I want to do. I want to play on the shoulder and run in behind, so it obviously helps when Troy and Ched are there — to try and drop in, which leaves the space in behind for me. When they do that and they play the ball in behind, I am away. And as I say, when I’m away I always back myself in front of goal.”

The Aintree-born striker, who has represented Ireland at U19 and U20 level, also played down any thoughts of returning to his parent club for now.

“To be fair, since I’ve signed I haven’t really thought about Everton, because I am at Preston. So, obviously, I am giving my all for Preston, and then, the only time I will think about Everton is when I go back in the summer. [It's] another big game Tuesday [against Coventry] — they come thick and fast so the lads will dust themselves down again, prepare and we’ll look forward to Tuesday.”