Wednesday 24 July, 2019
Eir Sport to show Ireland's upcoming clash with World Cup champions USA

The Rose Bowl hosts the 3 August friendly.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 24 Jul 2019, 7:51 PM
15 minutes ago 208 Views 1 Comment
EIR SPORT HAVE announced that they will show Ireland’s friendly clash with all-conquering world champions USA on Saturday, 3 August.

us ireland Katie McCabe's Ireland will come face to face with Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and the likes.

The Girls in Green — still without a manager after Colin Bell’s shock departure — will come face to face with Jill Ellis’ side at the Rose Bowl in California next Saturday in the US’ first game since their World Cup final win over the Netherlands earlier this month.

The first leg of the States’ five-game victory tour in front of their home fans, the showdown at the 92,500-capacity stadium will kick off at 7pm local time, which works out at 3am on Sunday, 4 August Irish time. 

It comes as a huge boost for women’s football in Ireland as the wait to reach a first-ever major tournament goes on — and a huge coup for the WNT ahead of their Euro 2021 qualifiers, where they’ve been grouped with Germany, Ukraine, Montenegro and Greece.

They’ll take confidence from their last World Cup qualifiers going forward, in which they drew with 2019 finalists the Netherlands, while Norway — the other team that prevailed from their group — reached the quarter-finals in France.

ire Source: eir Sport/Twitter.

Ireland last played the USA in an international friendly in January 2016, losing 5-0 at the Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, while they were on the wrong end of a 3-0 result in San Jose in May 2015.

Elsewhere, there’s more good news for women’s football close to home, with Shelbourne’s Women’s National League (WNL) side welcoming Southampton to Dublin for a friendly next Tuesday night.

Kick-off at the Oscar Traynor Road centre is 7.30pm.

shels Source: Shelbourne FC Twitter.

