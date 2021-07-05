Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 5 July 2021
Farrell and Larmour ruled out of US clash as O'Mahony begins off-season

The Munster captain’s 2020/21 campaign concluded with last weekend’s win over Japan.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 5 Jul 2021, 12:51 PM
Peter O'Mahony [left] is now into his off-season.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

IRELAND HAVE RULED Jordan Larmour and Chris Farrell out of Saturday’s clash with the US after they suffered injuries in last weekend’s win over Japan.

Peter O’Mahony will also be absent against the Eagles after Ireland confirmed he has begun his off-season following the Japan clash.

Larmour suffered a groin injury in last Saturday’s 39-31 victory, while Chris Farrell picked up a head injury. Both players have been released from Ireland camp and will be treated by their provincial medical staff.

Ireland boss Andy Farrell is set to name an experimental matchday 23 for this weekend’s season-concluding meeting with the US, who were beaten 43-29 by an inexperienced England team last weekend.

James Hume, Robert Baloucoune, Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney, Caolin Blade, Tom Daly, Paul Boyle, Peter Dooley, Ross Molony, Harry Byrne, and Fineen Wycherley are the remaining uncapped players in the Ireland squad, with Gavin Coombes having debuted off the bench against Japan.

