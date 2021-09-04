24 mins ago

If you are looking for some pre-match reading then check out Gavin Cooney’s match preview here. Gavin makes the point that Ireland lost valiantly in Serbia last March and then squandered its benefits in that feckless, torpid loss to Luxembourg; Stephen Kenny needs his side to avoid the same trap this evening against Azerbaijan.

Elsewhere, there is an opinion piece here that argues that Stephen Kenny’s plan to blood youthful talent is worth persevering with, even if results have been terrible. The author argues:

Tasked with the immediate goal of getting the team to the next tournament, a succession of Ireland managers either didn’t feel they had the leeway to experiment, or else they just weren’t bothered. Declan Rice and Jack Grealish each spent years in the FAI system before being thieved away. A manager with Kenny’s mindset to promote youth would have resolved that issue long before it became one.

As it is, he has his own pressing matters to sort out this weekend. Three straight defeats in this World Cup campaign, one harrowing, two unfortunate, have left Ireland out of the running for a qualification spot and have opened up the motion about whether he deserves a new contract.

Results say he doesn’t. One win in 14 is shockingly poor. You can’t hide from that fact.

Yet amid the poor results there have enough good performances and the implementation of a defined plan to justify the discussion about whether he should be kept on.