Stephen Kenny’s side take on Azerbaijan this evening in the Aviva Stadium as they bid to get their World Cup campaign back on track.
round of applause at the Aviva as he we hear the lad with the bell for the first time in nearly two years— Gavin Cooney (@gcooney93) September 4, 2021
Stephen Kenny has been outlining his thoughts on the Idah/Parrott/Connolly combo.
Stephen Kenny on the front three of Aaron Connolly, Troy Parrott and Adam Idah: “They could all play for our U21 team of course, but together they can be a potent three.”— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 4, 2021
If you are looking for some pre-match reading then check out Gavin Cooney’s match preview here. Gavin makes the point that Ireland lost valiantly in Serbia last March and then squandered its benefits in that feckless, torpid loss to Luxembourg; Stephen Kenny needs his side to avoid the same trap this evening against Azerbaijan.
Elsewhere, there is an opinion piece here that argues that Stephen Kenny’s plan to blood youthful talent is worth persevering with, even if results have been terrible. The author argues:
Tasked with the immediate goal of getting the team to the next tournament, a succession of Ireland managers either didn’t feel they had the leeway to experiment, or else they just weren’t bothered. Declan Rice and Jack Grealish each spent years in the FAI system before being thieved away. A manager with Kenny’s mindset to promote youth would have resolved that issue long before it became one.
As it is, he has his own pressing matters to sort out this weekend. Three straight defeats in this World Cup campaign, one harrowing, two unfortunate, have left Ireland out of the running for a qualification spot and have opened up the motion about whether he deserves a new contract.
Results say he doesn’t. One win in 14 is shockingly poor. You can’t hide from that fact.
Yet amid the poor results there have enough good performances and the implementation of a defined plan to justify the discussion about whether he should be kept on.
Paul Fennessy, a guy who studies these things closely, has come up with an interesting shout, however. He feels Kenny may go with a different formation to the one suggested above and different again to the one he opted for in Faro on Wednesday.
Could be wrong, but looking to me like a 4-2-3-1 for Ireland which Kenny often favoured with the U21s. McClean, Parrott and Connolly just behind Idah. https://t.co/KNE3ofqq7Q— Paul Fennessy (@paulfennessy21) September 4, 2021
The big news is that Troy Parrott starts.
The Dubliner is one of three changes Stephen Kenny has made to his starting X1.Parrott, Jayson Molumby, and James McClean come into the side, replacing Jamie McGrath, Jeff Hendrick, and Dara O’Shea.
It looks like Kenny will retain his 3-5-2 formation, with Matt Doherty swapping to right wing-back and a natural left-footer, McClean, at left wing-back. Seamus Coleman looks likely to replace O’Shea in the back three.
Molumby replaces Hendrick in midfield. Parrott, Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah have been selected in an attacking looking side.
Good afternoon and welcome to the Aviva Stadium for today’s liveblog on Ireland’s fourth qualification game of the campaign. Following Wednesday’s heartbreaking defeat, Stephen Kenny’s team are back on home soil and back playing in front of fans. The atmosphere is building nicely here around Lansdowne Road with just over 50 minutes to kick off. Let us know your thoughts on today’s match in the comments section below.
