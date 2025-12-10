Ireland defeated by Belgium in Dublin Pro League debut

Ireland 1

Dave Sihra reports from the Sport Ireland Campus

HAVING PUT ON a clinical display against England the day before, Belgium added another strong performance to defeat a spirited Ireland on their FIH Pro League debut at the Sport Ireland Campus at Abbotstown.

Inside the first minute, the Red Panthers immediately challenged with a shot coming from Charlotte Englebert who had scored just the day before.

Having survived those early attacks, Ireland began to play more positively but unforced errors continued to impede their progress up the field.

From her first introduction to the game, Katie Mullan, who is quickly approaching the remarkable achievement of 250 caps, produced some lovely runs up the right side to trouble the visitors in the first quarter.

Spirited defensive work from forward Sarah Torrens typified Ireland’s approach as they looked to contain the number-three-ranked side.

The home side’s defensive work continued in the second quarter but now unforced errors from Belgium began to bring Ireland into the game.

Ambre Ballenghien got the visitors their first goal in the 23rd minute with a smart finish when there was little room on offer, and then added a second just after half-time when the forward expertly dived to reach a cross.

Having gone 2-0 down, the Green Army now looked more assertive in attack. A first penalty corner for Ireland in the 36th minute brought a big cheer. However, the Upton shot was well blocked by a Belgian runner.

Debutant Mia Jennings then possibly had the best chance in the 41st minute with a shot straight at goal off her backhand side.

Ayeisha McFerran’s continued absence through injury meant Elizabeth Murphy started in goals, however Holly Micklem was brought on in the second half with both goal keepers making excellent saves.

A brilliant double save from Belgium goal keeper Elena Sotgiu, who today reached 100 caps, looked to keep Ireland searching with just three minutes left.

But the home side persevered with four penalty corners coming in the dying moments. Hannah McLoughlin then managed a deft touch to get a well-deserved goal and Ireland’s first in the competition with the final set-piece.

Attention quickly turns to tomorrow’s game against England at 2pm.

IRELAND: E Murphy; S McAuley, M Carey, R Upton, S Hawkshaw (capt), H McLoughlin, S Torrans, C Beggs, C Hamill, C Sherin, M Power. Rolling subs: K Mullan, E Curran, C Perdue, H Micklem, J McMaster, K Larmour, M Jennings