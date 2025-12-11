Ireland take first Pro League points after rainy draw against England

Ireland 1 England 1 (Ireland win 4-3 in shootout)

Dave Sihra reports from the Sport Ireland Campus

IN AN ATTRITIONAL encounter, Ireland managed a draw but then won the shootout 4-3 to claim the extra point on offer in just their second ever FIH Pro League game.

Day Three of the Pro League action at Abbotstown saw Ireland pick up exactly where they left off against Belgium with the same intensity that allowed them to claim a well-deserved goal against the side ranked third in the world.

The Green Army’s pressing put England under enormous pressure very early on with head coach David Ralph desperately trying to encourage his side to get out of their own half.

When the visitors did manage to mount an attack of their own, they very much looked a side desperate to prove a point after their three nil defeat to Belgium on Tuesday.

Very wet conditions during the match considerably slowed down ball speed which meant high pressing could pin back the defending side with few options to play out.

An unforced error in the second quarter allowed England to build pressure that eventually led to a penalty stroke for Darcy Bourne which Liz Murphy expertly saved to lift the home side.

Soon after Mikayla Power had a very promising shot in front of goal saved, but the Green Army maintained their tempo to see Sarah Torrans score just moments later.

Early in the second half, England then managed to launch a dangerous break with Bourne sending in a brilliant ball from the baseline to Elena Rayer to bring the sides level and give momentum to the visitors.

Having blocked down two English penalty corners, Torrans then couldn’t put away a late chance which meant a draw for both sides but the chance to take an extra point in a one-v-one penalty shootout.

The very wet conditions considerably hampered the penalty takers but all was tied 3-3 with sudden death on the cards.

There was extra drama just before with Rayer scoring from a penalty that was shown to go over the time given, however it was eventually ruled that Ireland did not review this quick enough.

Hannah McLoughlin put away the next effort. But it was Murphy who heroically saved the following one-v-one after twisting her ankle earlier in the shootout.

Ireland play Belgium on Saturday at 2pm.

IRELAND: E Murphy; S McAuley, M Carey, R Upton, S Hawkshaw (capt), H McLoughlin, S Torrans, C Beggs, C Hamill, M Power, L Mulcahy. Rolling subs: K Mullan, E Curran, C Perdue, C Sherin, H Micklem, J McMaster, M Jennings.