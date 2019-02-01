Poll: Who will win the Six Nations opener between Ireland and England?

Ireland were celebrating a Grand Slam triumph after their clash with England last year.

Ireland were celebrating a Grand Slam triumph after their clash with England last year.

THE TIME IS almost upon us.

Ireland versus England at the Aviva Stadium in what is widely accepted as the most anticipated game of our Six Nations campaign.

It’s the fixture that secured a Grand Slam title for Joe Schmidt’s side last year, and Ireland will be hoping to keep that winning momentum going when they host their rivals from across the pond at the Aviva Stadium.

Both sides have traded verbals in the build-up to this tie.

Eddie Jones instigated it by suggesting that Ireland out-half Johnny Sexton gets preferential treatment from officials when he said that he has a ‘bat phone to the referee.’

Schmidt later revealed at the Six Nations launch that he relishes the verbal ‘grenades’ coming from Jones and laughed off the comment about Sexton.

It all adds to the intrigue of what is expected to be an absorbing encounter.

Ireland were celebrating the ultimate prize on offer after last year’s meeting with England in Twickenham, but will they able to achieve victory again this weekend?

Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is 4.45pm on Saturday.

Who will win the Six Nations clash between Ireland and England?

