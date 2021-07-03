Ireland take on Japan today at the Aviva Stadium.
Right, let’s breathe. That 16-phase movement was incredible, Japan playing with verve and pace, the offloads mixed with clever lines of running, ultimately leading to Timothy Lafaele, the centre getting across. However, Naoto Saito had been identified for making a forward pass earlier in the move. Ireland survive. They’re in a game here, though. At the minute, Japan have the edge.
Try ruled out.
TMO checking the legality. It may be wiped out for a forward pass.
18 minutes TRY JAPAN (Timothy Lafaele)
14 minutes -
Great pressure from Japan; Semisi Masirewa makes a superb catch over Keenan’s head; Ryoto Nakamura makes a brilliant run thereafter, Stuart McCloskey is pinged for offside and the Japanese are opting to go for the lineout rather than the posts.
11 minutes – TRY JAPAN (Leitch) Ireland 7-10 Japan
Ireland had defended that restart sloppily, leading to the favourable field position and from the line-out, they score. Their set-piece was excellent there, Leitch finishing off the move. Tamura adds the conversion.
10 minutes – penalty to Japan and Yu Tamura kicks to the corner.
8 minutes – Ireland 7-3 Japan
Now that was impressive, some superb handling and carrying from Ireland, the ball moving swiftly through the hands, Ronan Kelleher, Doris, Stuart McCloskey, Ultan Dillane and Finlay Bealham and Gibson-Park all involved, Farrell crashing over from a short distance, but the key to the score, was the pace of the attack, and the quality of the tip-on passes, mixed with the variety of the attack – Gibson-Park making a break infield to keep the Japanese guessing. Carbery adds the conversion.
8 minutes TRY IRELAND (CHRIS FARRELL)
6 minutes Carbery’s kick ahead is brilliantly gathered by Hugo Keenan; Doris, McCloskey and Dillane make impressive carries, Doris has a second go, Chris Farrell puts his hand up for work. Japan, however, defend well and after 11 phases, Carbery opts to kick again.
Despite retaining possession, Ireland lose 40 metres and the Japanese recover the ball, winning that mini-battle.
PENALTY, JAPAN – Ireland 0-3 Japan (Yu Tamura)
3 minutes, 30 seconds on the clock and Tamura gets Japan off the mark.
3 minutes – Penalty to Japan after James Ryan is penalised for pulling Michael Leitch’s hand at the lineout. Kickable distance.
2 minutes – Early tackle by Ronan Kelleher on Michael Leitch, the Japan captain. Jamison-Gibson Park subsequently kicks out on the full.
It will be fascinating to see how Joey Carbery gets on today, two years on since his last start for Ireland. One late change for Japan sees Tevita Tatafu come in for Kazuki Himeno in the backrow.
Game about to kick off.
Thankfully the rain has eased off in Dublin.— Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) July 3, 2021
Looking forward to seeing and hearing 3,000 fans back in here today! #IREvJPN pic.twitter.com/mbQnjXlmgm
Our man, Murray Kinsella, will report on today’s game. He’s in the best seat in the house at the Aviva.
How good!— Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) July 3, 2021
Fans back in the Aviva Stadium! 💯 pic.twitter.com/K5dYVpFeGn
It is anthem time.
Hello and welcome to today’s liveblog, as Ireland take on Japan in the Summer Series.
Here are the teams for today’s game.
Ireland
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Chris Farrell
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Joey Carbery
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Rónan Kelleher
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Ultan Dillane
5. James Ryan (captain)
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris
Replacements:
16. Rob Herring
17. Ed Byrne
18. John Ryan
19. Ryan Baird
20. Gavin Coombes
21. Craig Casey
22. Billy Burns
23. Shane Daly
Japan:
15. Kotaro Matsushima
14. Semisi Masirewa
13. Timothy Lafaele
12. Ryoto Nakamura
11. Siosaia Fifita
10. Yu Tamura
9. Naoto Saito
1. Keita Inagaki
2. Atsushi Sakate
3. Jiwon Koo
4. Wimpie van der Walt
5. James Moore
6. Michael Leitch (captain)
7. Lappies Labuschagné
8. Kazuki Himeno
Replacements:
16. Kosuke Horikoshi
17. Craig Millar
18. Asaeli Ai Valu
19. Jack Cornelson
20. Tevita Tatafu
21. Kaito Shigeno
22. Rikiya Matsuda
23. Shane Gates
Referee: Karl Dickson [RFU].
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS (9)