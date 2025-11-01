LIVE: Ireland v New Zealand, November Test

Your teams

So, just a reminder: Andy Farrell has named Stuart McCloskey and Ryan Baird in his starting XV.

Dan Sheehan will captain the team, with Farrell deciding to bring Caelan Doris back from injury off the bench. Jack Crowley has won the race to start at number 10.

22-year-old Leinster loosehead prop Paddy McCarthy is set for his Ireland debut from the bench.

Ulster man McCloskey partners Garry Ringrose in the Irish midfield, with Bundee Aki providing cover from the bench as Robbie Henshaw misses out on the matchday 23.

Ryan Baird. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

The All Blacks have made three changes to their starting lineup and four changes to their matchday 23 after their most recent Test, a 28-14 Rugby Championship victory over Australia in Perth.

Coming into their side is Beauden Barrett, who returns from a shoulder injury to start at out-half, with Damian McKenzie moved to the bench.

Caleb Clarke has recovered from his ankle injury to start on the left wing in place of Leicester Fainga’anuku.

The only change to Scott Robertson’s forward pack sees Ethan de Groot return from concussion to join Fletcher Newell and Codie Taylor in the starting front row, with Tamaiti Williams switching to the bench.

Among the replacements, lock Josh Lord replaces the injured Patrick Tuipulotu.

Beauden Barrett. Photosport / John Davidson/INPHO Photosport / John Davidson/INPHO / John Davidson/INPHO

Ireland

15.⁠ ⁠Jamie Osborne

14.⁠ ⁠Tommy O’Brien

13.⁠ ⁠Garry Ringrose

12.⁠ ⁠Stuart McCloskey

11.⁠ ⁠James Lowe

10.⁠ ⁠Jack Crowley

9.⁠ ⁠Jamison Gibson-Park

1.⁠ ⁠Andrew Porter

2.⁠ ⁠Dan Sheehan (captain)

3.⁠ ⁠Tadhg Furlong

4.⁠ ⁠James Ryan

5.⁠ ⁠Tadhg Beirne

6.⁠ ⁠Ryan Baird

7.⁠ ⁠Josh van der Flier

8.⁠ ⁠Jack Conan

Replacements:

16.⁠ ⁠Rónan Kelleher

17.⁠ ⁠Paddy McCarthy

18.⁠ ⁠Finlay Bealham

19.⁠ ⁠Iain Henderson

20.⁠ ⁠Caelan Doris

21.⁠ ⁠Craig Casey

22.⁠ ⁠Sam Prendergast

23.⁠ ⁠Bundee Aki

New Zealand

15. Will Jordan

14. Leroy Carter

13. Quinn Tupaea

12. Jordie Barrett

11. Caleb Clarke

10. Beauden Barrett

9. Cam Roigard

1. Ethan de Groot

2. Codie Taylor

3. Fletcher Newell

4. Scott Barrett (Captain)

5. Fabian Holland

6. Simon Parker

7. Ardie Savea

8. Peter Lakai

Replacements:

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho

17. Tamaiti Williams

18. Pasilio Tosi

19. Josh Lord

20. Wallace Sititi

21. Cortez Ratima

22. Leicester Fainga’anuku

23. Damian McKenzie

Referee: Pierre Brousset [FFR].