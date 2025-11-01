LIVE: Ireland v New Zealand, November Test

Andy Farrell’s side face the All Blacks at Soldier Field, Chicago, from 8:10pm.
19′ – TRRRYYYYY FOR NEW ZEALAND! ARDIE SAVEA! WHAT A RESPONSE!
The back row dives over in the corner after Will Jordan’s linebreak and excellent work by Leicester Fainga’anuku, who’s on for the injured Jordie Barrett.
A...
16′ – TRYYYYY FOR IRELAND! TADGH FURLONG FOR THE 14 MEN!
They backed themselves to go to the corner, they won the lineout, they upped the tempo, and Furlong eventually crosses after serious efforts by Lowe and Van der Flier. Gibson-Park...
9′ – IRL 3-0 NZ: Tadhg Beirne’s yellow is upgraded to red. He can be replaced after 20 minutes but one of Ireland’s best players will have no more role in this game.
That’s a joke of a decision, honestly.
7′ – IRL 3-0 NZ: Crowley nails it from around 45. Ireland lead out of absolutely nothing!
6′ – IRL 0-0 NZ: Caleb Clarke scythes through a big gap and New Zealand spill it forward. But Brousset pulls it back for obstruction on Garry Ringrose, which opened the gap into which Clarke surged.
Ireland are going to kick from goal just inside the All Blacks’ half. They haven’t actually possessed the ball yet, but here’s a chance to take the lead.
4′ – IRL 0-0 NZ: Ryan Baird tries to compete at the lineout and Codie Taylor’s put-in is deemed not straight, somewhat harshly.
Ireland get the scrum just outside their own 5′ — and Jamison Gibson-Park bangs it to touch inside the All Blacks’ half.
Yellow card: Tadhg Beirne (Ireland) -- Ireland 0-0 New Zealand
3′ – IRL 0-0 NZ: Beirne gets his inevitable 10 minutes and the All Blacks get a shot at Ireland in the maul just outside the Irish 22′.
3′ – IRL 0-0 NZ: Pierre Brousset is heading to sideline to have a proper look at this Beirne-Beauden Barrett incident.
It’s going to be a yellow for Beirne, realistically.
3′ – IRL 0-0 NZ: Both Beauden Barrett and Scott Barrett are down injured. Beauden seemed to take a high-ish shot from Tadhg Beirne, who braced himself for contact after Barrett took the ball incredibly flat to the line.
Ah, Beirne would be unlucky here, but the TMO is having a look — it won’t be more than a yellow, at worst.
Scott Barrett, meanwhile, has gone off — replaced by Josh Lord. That’s a serious blow for New Zealand.
1′- IRL 0-0 NZ: Ireland knock on at the lineout after Roigard’s exit. New Zealand subsequently win a penalty and Beauden Barrett digs the Kiwis into Ireland’s 22′.
So, just a reminder: Andy Farrell has named Stuart McCloskey and Ryan Baird in his starting XV.
Dan Sheehan will captain the team, with Farrell deciding to bring Caelan Doris back from injury off the bench. Jack Crowley has won the race to start at number 10.
22-year-old Leinster loosehead prop Paddy McCarthy is set for his Ireland debut from the bench.
Ulster man McCloskey partners Garry Ringrose in the Irish midfield, with Bundee Aki providing cover from the bench as Robbie Henshaw misses out on the matchday 23.
The All Blacks have made three changes to their starting lineup and four changes to their matchday 23 after their most recent Test, a 28-14 Rugby Championship victory over Australia in Perth.
Coming into their side is Beauden Barrett, who returns from a shoulder injury to start at out-half, with Damian McKenzie moved to the bench.
Caleb Clarke has recovered from his ankle injury to start on the left wing in place of Leicester Fainga’anuku.
The only change to Scott Robertson’s forward pack sees Ethan de Groot return from concussion to join Fletcher Newell and Codie Taylor in the starting front row, with Tamaiti Williams switching to the bench.
Among the replacements, lock Josh Lord replaces the injured Patrick Tuipulotu.
Welcome to The 42′s live coverage of Ireland’s November Test against New Zealand at Soldier Field, Chicago.
Gavan Casey with you here, and I’ll bring you a blow-by-blow account of the game — or close enough to it — if you’re not in the Windy City or if you can’t make it to Virgin Media or TNT Sports tonight.
Nine years on from a seismic moment in Irish rugby history, Ireland and the All Blacks will do it again. There has been plenty of water under the bridge since, sure, but this has become a special fixture, each entry taking on a life of its own.
Absolute #values from the two boss men, Andy Farrell and Razor Robertson.
Ireland
15. Jamie Osborne
14. Tommy O’Brien
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. James Lowe
10. Jack Crowley
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Andrew Porter
2. Dan Sheehan (captain)
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. James Ryan
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Ryan Baird
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
16. Rónan Kelleher
17. Paddy McCarthy
18. Finlay Bealham
19. Iain Henderson
20. Caelan Doris
21. Craig Casey
22. Sam Prendergast
23. Bundee Aki
New Zealand
15. Will Jordan
14. Leroy Carter
13. Quinn Tupaea
12. Jordie Barrett
11. Caleb Clarke
10. Beauden Barrett
9. Cam Roigard
1. Ethan de Groot
2. Codie Taylor
3. Fletcher Newell
4. Scott Barrett (Captain)
5. Fabian Holland
6. Simon Parker
7. Ardie Savea
8. Peter Lakai
Replacements:
16. Samisoni Taukei’aho
17. Tamaiti Williams
18. Pasilio Tosi
19. Josh Lord
20. Wallace Sititi
21. Cortez Ratima
22. Leicester Fainga’anuku
23. Damian McKenzie
Referee: Pierre Brousset [FFR].
Well, now. How’s everyone?
Welcome to The 42′s live coverage of Ireland’s November Test against New Zealand at Soldier Field, Chicago.
Gavan Casey with you here, and I’ll bring you a blow-by-blow account of the game — or close enough to it — if you’re not in the Windy City or if you can’t make it to Virgin Media or TNT Sports tonight.
Nine years on from a seismic moment in Irish rugby history, Ireland and the All Blacks will do it again. There has been plenty of water under the bridge since, sure, but this has become a special fixture, each entry taking on a life of its own.
Strap in and enjoy. Team news coming shortly!
