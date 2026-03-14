Our player ratings as Ireland send Scotland homeward to think again

Backs:

Jamie Osborne — 7: Another sound performance in both defence and attack, capped with another try — albeit one of the easiest he’ll ever score. Wasn’t required much in the backfield, where he struggled slightly against Wales, as Scotland kept ball in hand.

Robert Baloucoune — 7: Didn’t have many opportunities to cut loose, carrying on only five occasions, but his first-half try was a sensational display of athleticism. Partly culpable for Scotland’s opening try — although he was isolated by a stunning Finn Russell pass. What a championship for Baloucoune, who has added a new dimension to Ireland’s attack.

Garry Ringrose — 7: A mostly excellent defensive performance in the face of his fellow Lions in Scottish blue. When you defend like he does, and in his role within the Irish system, you’re going to miss tackles, but Ringrose put in seven huge hits which thwarted Scottish momentum on nearly every occasion, and was also sharp to a couple of loose balls which is one of his most underrated traits.

Stuart McCloskey — 8: Player of the Tournament? He has to be right up there. A bone-shuddering hit — one of 12 tackles — forced an early turnover. His assist for Baloucoune’s first-half score — a 30-yard, left-to-right homing missile — was world-class, as was the rest of the inside centre’s performance in attack. McCloskey made 12 carries for 55 metres, which led Ireland’s backs for yardage until Tommy O’Brien’s late breakaway score.

Tommy O’Brien — 8: A nuisance in the air in an otherwise quiet first half. Exploded to life in the second with a tidy finish off Frawley’s pass on 68 minutes, and an opportunistic score off Tuipulotu’s bonce with the clock red. Had one or two issues covering back, but hardly noteworthy given his general defensive excellence.

Jack Crowley — 8: An authoritative all-round display by Ireland’s out-half. Crowley invariably made the right decisions in Ireland’s phase attack and particularly shone in the lead-up to O’Brien’s first try. Dealt with Tuipulotu’s onslaught brilliantly, making 11 tackles and missing just one. Also struck the ball with more assurance both from hand and tee, going six from seven on his place kicks.

Jamison Gibson-Park — 8: The kind of performance that we have come to expect from one of Ireland’s greatest ever scrum-halves, but not one that should be taken for granted. Marched Ireland to near perfection in attack, box-kicked exceptionally well, and also defended soundly, completing nine of his 10 tackles (couldn’t realistically do much to stop either Darcy Graham or Finn Russell’s tries on live viewing).

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Forwards:

Tom O’Toole — 8: On top of an excellent scrummaging display at loosehead, the versatile Ulster front row made 20 tackles, second only to Josh van der Flier. O’Toole also forced a big turnover at the breakdown inside his own 5-metre line on 27 minutes.

Dan Sheehan — 8: Took his try well and defended demonically: so many of his 17 tackles were technically phenomenal, as he routinely wrapped Scottish back-three threats around the ankles. Threw a spotless lineout, too.

Tadhg Furlong — 8: Won an early scrum penalty on Pierre Schoeman which revved up the Aviva and ultimately led to Ireland’s opening try. A Herculean first-half effort, including his keeping Robert Baloucoune in play as the wing was bundled towards touch shortly before the break. Carried like a lunatic in the early exchanges and made 15 tackles in his 65 minutes on the field.

Joe McCarthy — 8: Initiated a choke tackle on 16 minutes and forced another turnover when he blew up a Scottish lineout towards the end of the first half. Picked up where he left off his important cameo against Wales. Made 19 tackles and 12 carries, and was also Ireland’s primary attacking lineout option for much of the game, winning all four of his targets with ease.

Tadhg Beirne — 9: You know the scéal at this stage. One of the best to ever do it.

Jack Conan — 7: Not quite as impactful with ball in hand as he was against Wales — he made just seven metres from six carries — but superb in defence where he completed 16 tackles.

Josh van der Flier — 7: Won’t be rewarded with the turnover stats but did a frequently excellent job of slowing Scottish ball at the breakdown. Led Ireland with 23 tackles in an excellent defensive display.

Caelan Doris (captain) — 9: Powerful and menacing throughout, Doris continuously made ground off slow ball — an area of his game which seems to have improved as the championship has progressed. Showed his defter side with soft hands in the lead-up to Ireland’s opening try and defended like a freak again with 18 tackles, so many of which came on Ireland’s goal-line. A phenomenal effort.

Replacements:

Rónan Kelleher (Sheehan 65′) — 6: Ireland virtually killed the game off shortly after his introduction and he didn’t get the chance to do much of anything to build on his excellent display last week. Pitched in with some big goal-line defence, though.

Michael Milne (O’Toole 65′) — 6: Very similar to Kelleher above — they each made five tackles during late Scottish attacks.

Finlay Bealham (Furlong 65′) — 6: Gained ground with a couple of solid carries.

Darragh Murray (Beirne 50′, McCarthy 65′) — 8: Made a huge impact during his first cameo, diving over for an excellent finish to establish daylight between the sides once more. Also had a charge-down which eventually yielded a period of Irish attacking pressure and made eight tackles during his limited time on the field.

Nick Timoney (Van der Flier 53′) — 7: Came on and put a few dents in lads, as he tends to. Also made eight tackles and led the bench with four carries.

Craig Casey (Gibson-Park 77′) — n/a:

Ciarán Frawley (Baloucoune 65′) — 7: Did well to put O’Brien away for his first try and stayed busy as Ireland took the game away from the Scots.

Bundee Aki (Ringrose 65′) — 7: Made three thunderous carries, one of which was in the lead-up to O’Brien’s first score, and made four tackles.