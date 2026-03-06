LIVE: Ireland v Wales, Six Nations

Lineups

A reminder of how the sides will line out tonight:

Ireland have made five changes to the starting side that dominated England in Twickenham.

Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney, Jacob Stockdale, Jack Conan, and Rónan Kelleher all come into the starting XV for Ireland, while Ulster’s 24-year-old scrum-half Nathan Doak is set for his Test debut off the Irish bench.

Jamison Gibson-Park — man of the match against England two weeks ago — is set to earn his 50th cap.

Landmark night for our nines. pic.twitter.com/8EHeIwVgdI — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 6, 2026

Wales have made three changes, with wing Ellis Mee, out-half Dan Edwards and back row James Botham all included. Out-half Sam Costellow, who was so integral to their improved performance — and near miss, ultimately, against Scotland — misses out through injury.

Bath centre Louie Hennessey could win his first cap after being named on the bench for Friday’s clash in Dublin.

IRELAND: Jamie Osborne; Robert Baloucoune, Garry Ringrose, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Jack Crowley, Jamison Gibson-Park; Tom O’Toole, Rónan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong; James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne; Jack Conan, Nick Timoney, Caelan Doris (capt).

Replacements: Tom Stewart, Michael Milne, Thomas Clarkson, Joe McCarthy, Josh van der Flier, Nathan Doak, Tom Farrell, Ciarán Frawley.

WALES: Louis Rees-Zammit; Ellis Mee, Eddie James, Joe Hawkins, Josh Adams; Dan Edwards, Tomos Williams; Aaron Wainwright, James Botham, Alex Mann; Ben Carter, Dafydd Jenkins; Tomas Francis, Dewi Lake (capt), Rhys Carre.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Nicky Smith, Archie Griffin, Adam Beard, Olly Cracknell, Kieran Hardy, Jarrod Evans, Louie Hennessey.

Referee: Karl Dickson [RFU].