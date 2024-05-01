Ireland down Vanuatu to reach semi-finals of T20 World Cup qualifiers in Abu Dhabi

IRELAND HAVE REACHED the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier after a nine-wicket win over Vanuatu in Abu Dhabi.

Having opened their Group B campaign with victories over UAE and Zimbabwe, they knew another would secure their passage to the last four, while Vanuatu stunned Zimbabwe but fell to 100-run defeat to the Netherlands.

Ireland avoided an upset today by restricting their opposition to just 88-9 from their 20 overs before knocking off the target with 45 balls to spare.

Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis and Eimear Richardson were among those to star.

Lewis passed 2,000 T20I runs for her country.

Ireland’s final group game is against the Netherlands on Friday.

They boast a significantly better net run-rate than the Dutch — who have four points after three matches, compared to Ireland’s six — and are now likely to finish top of the group, with Scotland or Thailand likely up next.

Match summary

Ireland v Vanuatu, T20I, Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – 1 May 2024

Vanuatu 88-9 (20 overs; V Langiatu 27, N Navaika 19; E Richardson 3-8, L Delany 2-10, A Kelly 2-15)

Ireland 89-1 (12.3 overs; G Lewis 45, A Hunter 34*)

Ireland won by 9 wickets